Ryanair flight makes emergency landing in Greece
A Ryanair flight en route from Berlin to Athens made an emergency landing at Thessaloniki airport on Friday with 164 people on board, Greek authorities said. The flight issued a distress signal and sought permission to make an emergency landing while flying over the Halkidiki region of Greece, the civil protection ministry said. In a statement, Ryanair apologized to passengers, who it said boarded a replacement aircraft to Athens within two hours.Reuters | Berlin | Updated: 04-07-2020 01:51 IST | Created: 04-07-2020 01:47 IST
A Ryanair flight en route from Berlin to Athens made an emergency landing at Thessaloniki airport on Friday with 164 people on board, Greek authorities said.
The flight issued a distress signal and sought permission to make an emergency landing while flying over the Halkidiki region of Greece, the civil protection ministry said. The ministry said the crew had reported a fire, but a Ryanair spokeswoman said the emergency had been triggered by an "unidentified odor in the cockpit and cabin" and that there had been no fire.
Emergency protocols were deployed and the aircraft landed safely at Thessaloniki's Macedonia airport, where 157 ticketed passengers, an infant and six members of the crew disembarked, the ministry said. In a statement, Ryanair apologized to passengers, who it said boarded a replacement aircraft to Athens within two hours.
- READ MORE ON:
- Ryanair
- Athens
- Berlin
- Greek
- Michele Kambas
- Conor Humphries
- Kevin Liffey
- Thessaloniki
- COVID-19
ALSO READ
Greek, Turkish leaders speak after months of tension
First foreign flight to Greek island carries German COVID-19 'heroes'
Thousands of Greeks protest against bill to regulate demonstrations
Quakes strike Greek island of Rhodes; no injuries or damage
As tourists trickle back to resorts, Greeks have modest expectations