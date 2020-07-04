Following is a summary of current world news briefs. Colombian army fires 31 members for alleged sex abuse against minors

The Colombian army said on Friday it fired 31 of its members accused of involvement with sexual abuse or violence against minors, amid recent accusations of sex abuse of young girls by soldiers. At least 118 members of the army have been investigated since 2016 for sex crimes against minors, the head of the army said earlier this week. Canada suspends its extradition treaty with Hong Kong, eyes immigration boost

Canada is suspending its extradition treaty with Hong Kong in the wake of new Chinese national security legislation and could boost immigration from the former British colony, top officials said on Friday. China imposed the legislation this week despite protests from Hong Kongers and Western nations, setting what is a major financial hub on a more authoritarian track. Global coronavirus cases rise to more than 11 million

Global coronavirus cases exceeded 11 million on Friday, according to a Reuters tally, marking another milestone in the spread of the disease that has killed more than half a million people in seven months. The number of cases is more than double the figure for severe influenza illnesses recorded annually, according to the World Health Organization. Pubs, restaurants and hairdressers reopen as England's lockdown eases

England takes its biggest steps yet towards resumption of normal life on Saturday as people are finally allowed to drink in a pub, get a haircut or have a meal in a restaurant for the first time in over three months. Prime Minister Boris Johnson said everybody had to behave responsibly and maintain social distancing to support businesses and not risk a second wave of the coronavirus. Bolivia digs mass graves as cemeteries fill with coronavirus victims

Local authorities are digging mass graves at cemeteries across Bolivia to receive a new wave of victims from COVID-19, unnerving Bolivians as the outbreak rips across the Andean nation. Bolivia has registered 35,500 cases of the virus and 1,200 deaths. Though the tally is low in comparison with neighbors Peru, Chile and Brazil, new cases have spiked in recent weeks, overwhelming the country´s fragile health care system in some areas. Berlin drops derogatory name for metro station after protests

Berlin's public transport company BVG said it would rename a city centre metro station that has become notorious for bearing a name based on a derogatory word for Black people. The announcement comes amid a worldwide reckoning with buried legacies of racism and colonial crimes underpinning many western societies that was sparked by the death in the United States of George Floyd, a Black man, at the hands of a police officer. France's Macron picks little-known civil servant as new prime minister

French President Emmanuel Macron named Jean Castex, a senior civil servant, as his new prime minister on Friday as he acted to recast his presidency and take back control of policy ahead of elections in 2022. Macron wants to start afresh after the coronavirus crisis reversed some of the hard-fought gains earned from moves to liberalise the economy, and is aware he needs to win back disillusioned voters. Alleged Jeffrey Epstein accomplice Ghislaine Maxwell being held at 'well-run' jail, local lawyers say

Ghislaine Maxwell, the alleged accomplice of Jeffrey Epstein, is being detained at a New Hampshire jail where she is likely separated from other inmates and under constant surveillance, local lawyers said. A source familiar with Maxwell's case said she is being held at the Merrimack County Jail, a medium-security facility 20 miles from the luxurious home where she was arrested Thursday. Hong Kong man accused of terrorism in first use of new China security law

A man carrying a "Liberate Hong Kong" sign as he drove a motorcycle into police at a protest against the territory's Chinese rulers became on Friday the first person charged with inciting separatism and terrorism under a new security law. Beijing imposed the legislation on the former British colony earlier this week despite protests from Hong Kongers and Western nations, setting China's freest city and a major financial hub on a more authoritarian track. From gyms to village cricket - England sees more easing ahead

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said he would set out how sectors of the economy which remain in a coronavirus lockdown - such as indoor gyms, swimming pools and nail bars - would be allowed to reopen. "Next week we will set out a timetable for their reopening, though of course I can only lift those remaining national restrictions as and when it is safe to do so," he told reporters on Friday.