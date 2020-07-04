EG cruise into cs_summit 6: NA final

Evil Geniuses charged into the final of the cs_summit 6 Online: North America event, sweeping Team Liquid 2-0 on Friday to run their winning streak to eight consecutive maps. Liquid fall into the lower-bracket final, where they will square off with Gen.G Esports on Saturday. The winner of that matchup will oppose Evil Geniuses for the championship on Sunday.

Evil Geniuses lost their first map in group play against FURIA Esports on June 25, then came back to take that match 2-1. They topped Liquid 2-0 on June 27 to finish atop Group A, then swept Gen.G 2-0 on Tuesday before their latest 2-0 win on Friday. The cs_summit 6 online Counter-Strike: Global Offensive event is broken into two regions, Europe and North America. The North American competition began with 13 teams playing for $75,000 over three stages. Five teams were eliminated in Stage 1, and Stage 2 eliminated four more ahead of Stage 3, the playoff bracket.

All matches are best-of-three except for the best-of-five grand final, in which Evil Geniuses will start with a one-map advantage as the upper-bracket victor. The tournament champion will earn $22,000 and 2,000 Regional Major Ranking points, while the runner-up will get $16,000 and 1,875 RMR points. On Friday, Evil Geniuses powered to a 10-0 lead on Inferno and rolled to a 16-7 victory.

Liquid attempted a comeback on Mirage, jumping out to a 9-3 advantage, but Evil Geniuses cut the deficit to 13-9. Evil Geniuses then won seven of the last eight rounds, including the final four in a row, to seal the match by a 16-14 score. All five Evil Geniuses players ended up with positive kill-death differentials, led by the United States' Ethan "Ethan" Arnold at plus-19 with 47 kills. The United States' Jake "Stewie2K" Yip topped Liquid with 38 kills, but no one on his team had a positive KD differential.

cs_summit 6: Online North America prize pool (with money and Regional Major Rankings points) 1. $22,000, 2,000

2. $16,000, 1,875 3. $12,000, 1,750

4. $9,000, 1,625 -- 100 Thieves 5. $6,500, 1,500 -- Cloud9

6. $4,500, 1,375 -- FURIA Esports 7-8. $2,500, 1,187.50 -- MIBR, Chaos Esports Club

9. no money, 1,000 -- Triumph 10. no money, 875 -- Team One

11. no money, no points -- Yeah Gaming 12-13. no money, no points -- New England Whalers, Team Envy

--Field Level Media