2 injured as trains collide in Pak's Punjab province
Two persons were injured when two trains collided in Pakistan's Punjab province on Saturday, according to a media report. The incident comes a day after 22 people, including 21 Sikh pilgrims returning from Nankana Sahib were killed when a passenger train collided with a van carrying them at a crossing near Sheikhupura district in Punjab province.PTI | Islamabad | Updated: 04-07-2020 20:47 IST | Created: 04-07-2020 20:47 IST
Two persons were injured when two trains collided in Pakistan's Punjab province on Saturday, according to a media report. A passenger train -- Shalimar Express -- was travelling from Karachi to Lahore when it collided with a cargo train at 4:10 pm near Jheeta Bhatta railway station in Khanpur area, the Dawn newspaper reported.
The train's driver and assistant driver were "mildly injured" in the collision, while all the passengers remained safe, a Pakistan Railway spokesperson said in a statement. However, two coaches of the cargo train were damaged while the front trolley of the Shalimar Express' front engine was derailed, he said. The incident comes a day after 22 people, including 21 Sikh pilgrims returning from Nankana Sahib were killed when a passenger train collided with a van carrying them at a crossing near Sheikhupura district in Punjab province.
