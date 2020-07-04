Sparking Arrow Gaming rally in DPL-CDA Season 2

Sparking Arrow Gaming rallied after an early scare from winless iG Vitality on Saturday in DPL-CDA Professional League Season 2 action. SAG (2-2) dropped the opening map to iG Vitality (0-6) in 43 minutes but rallied with wins in 36 and 48 minutes to finish out Week 2 on a high note.

In the day's other contest, EHOME (2-2) pulled out a 2-1 win against Invictus Gaming (1-4). EHOME won the opener in 29 minutes, lost the second map in 45 minutes and took the decider in 34 minutes. The 10-team online Dota 2 event in China features a prize pool of approximately $185,000. All teams will compete in a round-robin format, with the top eight advancing to the double-elimination playoffs. All matches are best of three except the best-of-five grand final scheduled for July 26.

Week 2 action concludes Sunday with Team Aster (2-0) facing Vici Gaming (2-2) and first-place CDEC Gaming (4-1) taking on Royal Never Give Up (2-0). The DPL-CDA Professional League Season 2 standings through Saturday, with match record and game record:

1. CDEC Gaming, 4-1, 9-2 2. PSG.LGD, 4-1, 8-4

3. Team Aster, 2-0, 4-0 4. Royal Never Give Up, 2-0, 4-1

T5. Vici Gaming, 2-2, 5-5 T5. EHOME, 2-2, 5-5

T5. Sparking Arrow Gaming, 2-2, 5-5 8. Team Sirius, 1-2, 3-5

9. Invictus Gaming, 1-4, 4-9 10. iG Vitality, 0-6, 1-12

