CDEC hold on to top spot in DPL-CDA Season 2

CDEC sandwiched a pair of map wins in 44 minutes each around a loss in the second map, which lasted 30 minutes. In Sunday's other match, Vici Gaming (3-2) moved into third place with a sweep of Team Aster (2-1) in maps of 46 and 45 minutes.

Reuters | Updated: 05-07-2020 21:06 IST | Created: 05-07-2020 20:44 IST
CDEC hold on to top spot in DPL-CDA Season 2
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay

CDEC Gaming survived in three maps to defeat Royal Never Give Up and hold on to first place in DPL-CDA Professional League Season 2 action on Sunday. It was the third straight win for CDEC (5-1), who topped Royal Never Give Up (2-1). CDEC sandwiched a pair of map wins in 44 minutes each around a loss in the second map, which lasted 30 minutes.

In Sunday's other match, Vici Gaming (3-2) moved into third place with a sweep of Team Aster (2-1) in maps of 46 and 45 minutes. The 10-team online Dota 2 event in China features a prize pool of approximately $185,000. All teams will compete in a round-robin format, with the top eight advancing to the double-elimination playoffs. All matches are best of three except the best-of-five grand final scheduled for July 26.

Week 3 play begins Tuesday with Team Aster (2-1) facing second-place PSG.LGD (4-1) and RNG taking on Team Sirius (1-2). The DPL-CDA Professional League Season 2 standings through Sunday, with match record and game record:

1. CDEC Gaming, 5-1, 11-3 2. PSG.LGD, 4-1, 8-4

3. Vici Gaming, 3-2, 7-5 4. Royal Never Give Up, 2-1, 5-3

5. Team Aster, 2-1, 4-2 T6. EHOME, 2-2, 5-5

T6. Sparking Arrow Gaming, 2-2, 5-5 8. Team Sirius, 1-2, 3-5

9. Invictus Gaming, 1-4, 4-9 10. iG Vitality, 0-6, 1-12

