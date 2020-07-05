Victory Five, FunPlus Phoenix stay hot at LPL Summer Split

Victory Five and FunPlus Phoenix completed Week 5 action with victories on Sunday in China's League of Legends Pro League Summer Split in Shanghai. Victory Five (6-2, plus-8 differential) strengthened their hold on second place with a sweep of eStar Gaming (2-6, minus-4).

Hao-Yan "Mole" Li and Jae-hoon "Samd" Lee each recorded an MVP performance to pace Victory Five, who rebounded from Monday's 2-1 setback to FunPlus Phoenix. Speaking of FPX (5-2, plus-5), they moved into a share of third place with JD Gaming (5-2, plus-5) following Sunday's 2-1 win over Royal Never Give Up (4-4, 0).

Wei "GALA" Chen notched an MVP performance for Royal Never Give Up in the first map before Tian-Liang "Tian" Geo and Qing-Song "Crisp" Liu did the same to rally FPX to their third straight victory. The 17-team, 10-week LPL season runs through Aug. 9. Following a single round robin of best-of-three matches, the top eight sides will advance to the Summer Split playoffs.

All matches in the single-elimination postseason bracket will be best-of-five, with dates yet to be announced. The top two teams will get double byes into the semifinals, and the third- and fourth-place teams will get byes in the quarterfinals. The fifth- through eighth-place teams will compete in the opening round. The tiebreaker order for playoff positioning is game differential followed by head-to-head result. The playoff winner will earn a spot in the League of Legends World Championship, scheduled to be played in China at a date to be announced. The champion will claim more than $280,000 of the nearly $600,000 prize pool.

Week 6 begins Monday with fifth-place Team WE (5-3, plus-5) facing Dominus Esports (1-7, minus-10) and JD Gaming squaring off against EDward Gaming (3-4, 0). LPL Summer Split standings through Sunday (record, map differential):

1. Top Esports, 7-0, +12 2. Victory Five, 6-2, +8

3. FunPlus Phoenix, 5-2, +5 3. JD Gaming, 5-2, +5

5. Team WE, 5-3, +5 6. Suning, 5-3, +3

7. Invictus Gaming, 5-3, +2 8. LGD Gaming, 4-2, +1

9. Royal Never Give Up, 4-4, 0 10. Vici Gaming, 3-3, -2

11. EDward Gaming, 3-4, 0 12. Oh My God, 3-4, -1

13. Bilibili Gaming, 2-4, -4 14. eStar Gaming, 2-6, -4

15. LNG Esports, 2-6, -8 16. Dominus Esports, 1-7, -10

17. Rogue Warriors, 0-7, -12