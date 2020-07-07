Left Menu
Development News Edition

Designers get creative for couture under lockdown

"I worked in the opposite direction - instead of working on the design, the material and the colour, I started from the colour of the fabric and then the collection," Mabille told Reuters, adding that he had sought to project a "bright view on things" with dresses that ranged from vivid purple to yellow and shimmering animal-style prints. Haute Couture Week features one-of-a-kind outfits stitched by hand, presented by a select club of designers.

Reuters | Paris | Updated: 07-07-2020 21:57 IST | Created: 07-07-2020 20:59 IST
Designers get creative for couture under lockdown
Representative image Image Credit: Pixabay

Confronted with problems in fabric deliveries and supplier closures during France's coronavirus lockdown, fashion designer Alexis Mabille had to improvise to salvage his next collection, turning to materials he had to hand. Like peers unveiling their creations at Paris's Haute Couture showcase this week - an online-only format - Mabille began confectioning his looks before restrictions on movement in much of Europe were lifted.

That derailed everything from the availability of made-to-order embroideries to the process of casting models who usually fly around the world for fittings, but provided couturiers with novel forms of inspiration too. "I worked in the opposite direction - instead of working on the design, the material, and the color, I started from the color of the fabric and then the collection," Mabille told Reuters, adding that he had sought to project a "bright view on things" with dresses that ranged from vivid purple to yellow and shimmering animal-style prints.

Haute Couture Week features one-of-a-kind outfits stitched by hand, presented by a select club of designers. Even for the biggest brands with huge means, however, Europe-wide lockdowns proved a challenge.

Maria Grazia Chiuri, who designs womenswear for Christian Dior, owned by the LVMH conglomerate, coordinated her collection from Rome via video calls with seamstresses and production teams working at home. The label also faced some lost or delayed deliveries as it tried to bring its concept for a collection presented on mini-mannequins together - and Chiuri said she had had to readjust to life without office staff.

"I used my daughter a lot," she joked. Dior's teams of taylors and seamstresses - all wearing face masks - came together in early July to put the final touches on looks in the brand's atelier in Paris.

LINGERING UNCERTAINTY For some designers, the uncertainty is far from over, even as coronavirus lockdowns ease and Paris prepares to host fashion shows again from September.

Couture labels, which sell a small number of outfits to the uber-rich, are unsure when their clients will be able to travel again or what demand will be as the pandemic rattles economies the world over. "We must propose to the buyers a balance, meaning a good price, good quality, and exceptional product and expertise," said designer Stephane Rolland.

Designing had proved an escape from the stresses of lockdown, Rolland added, a sentiment shared by many peers, including Chiuri. "At one point, I decided to listen to the news for only one hour a day because the risk was that I would spend a lot of time in front of the TV," Chiuri said.

"For the other people of the atelier, to work, to have a project to make together was helpful." Julien Fournie, a French couturier who spent lockdown largely centered on his Paris atelier, said he was even relieved to have a moment to create a collection without distractions.

"For the past decade, I was like a hamster who didn't stop running," Fournie said, ahead of unveiling his looks, which include flowing silk gowns with kimono-style sleeves. "I no longer had the time to enjoy my team, not even to see a dress being set up or take time to choose embroidery or to design a print."

TRENDING

Honda Siel Power Products to be known as Honda India Power Products

African Energy Chamber concerned over arrest of three executives in Tanzania

Science News Roundup: Australian scientists discover underwater Aboriginal sites; Inflammation key to severe COVID-19 in high-risk groups and more

Why The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 will take time, new season to start where S7 ended

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

Videos

Latest News

Gymnastics-British Athletes Commission calls for investigation of abuse claims

The British Athletes Commission BAC, which represents the countrys Olympic and Paralympic athletes, has called for an investigation of allegations of bullying and abuse within British gymnastics. British media reports have cited allegations...

Reports: Browns renegotiate Vernon's contract

The Cleveland Browns renegotiated the contract of pass rusher Olivier Vernon, multiple media outlets reported Tuesday. Vernon, who was slated to make 15.25 million non-guaranteed this season, will now receive 11 million guaranteed 4 million...

Cong uses Modi's old tweet to hit out at him on border row

The Congress on Tuesday hit out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the disengagement of troops at the border in eastern Ladakh and used a tweet by him in 2013 during the UPA regime to ask him why Indian soldiers were withdrawn from their ...

COVID-19: At 806, Mumbai logs lowest cases in nearly 2 months

The coronavirus tally in Mumbai rose to 86,132 on Tuesday with the addition of 806 new cases - lowest singe-day figure in nearly two months - while the death of 64 patients took the toll near the 5,000-mark, the city civic body said. With 8...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020