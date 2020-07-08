Left Menu
Development News Edition

Philippines' Duterte tells citizens not to fear anti-terror bill

Philippines President Rodrigo Duterte on Wednesday told citizens not to fear a new anti-terrorism law, addressing for the first time the controversial legislation that has unnerved rights groups over potential violations of civil liberties. The new law creates an anti-terrorism council appointed by the president, which can tag individuals and groups as terrorists and detain them without charge for up to 24 days.

Reuters | Manila | Updated: 08-07-2020 00:50 IST | Created: 08-07-2020 00:34 IST
Philippines' Duterte tells citizens not to fear anti-terror bill
Representative Image Image Credit: Wikimedia

Philippines President Rodrigo Duterte on Wednesday told citizens not to fear a new anti-terrorism law, addressing for the first time the controversial legislation that has unnerved rights groups over potential violations of civil liberties. The mercurial leader last week signed the anti-terrorism bill, prompting rights groups to stage protests and lawyers to question the law before the Supreme Court.

"For the law-abiding citizen of this country, I am addressing you with all sincerity, do not be afraid if you are not a terrorist," he said in a televised national address mainly to update Filipinos on the coronavirus outbreak. Those not planning to bomb churches and public utilities to derail the nation have nothing to fear, Duterte said, adding that communists are among the terrorists.

The conflict between the government and the armed wing of the communist party has raged for half a century and killed more than 40,000 people. In the volatile south, the Philippines faces piracy, kidnappings, and extremism by groups influenced by Islamic State, who occupied a southern city in 2017 and are now increasingly carrying out suicide bombings. The new law creates an anti-terrorism council appointed by the president, which can tag individuals and groups as terrorists and detain them without charge for up to 24 days. It also allows for 90 days of surveillance and wiretaps, and punishments that include life imprisonment without parole.

Local and international human rights groups had said that while the Philippines does have clear security threats, the legislation could be abused to target administration opponents and suppress peaceful dissent.

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: Australian scientists discover underwater Aboriginal sites; Inflammation key to severe COVID-19 in high-risk groups and more

AU Chair welcomes resumption of Grand Renaissance Ethiopian Dam talks

HC rejects Bishop Franco Mulakkal's discharge plea in nun rape case

Why Investors in Russian bonds relaxed about extended Putin rule?

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

Videos

Latest News

Trump says he will pressure governors to open schools in the fall

U.S. President Donald Trump said on Tuesday he would pressure state governors to open schools in the fall, despite a steady increase in coronavirus cases across the country.Speaking at a White House event to discuss reopening of schools, Tr...

Trump paid proxy to take college entrance exam for him, niece's book says

President Donald Trump paid a proxy to take a standardized college entrance exam for him when he was a high school student, his niece writes in a tell-all book scheduled to be published next week. In the book, Too Much and Never Enough How ...

Turkey, Italy agree Libya needs political solution -Turkish defence ministry

Turkey and Italys defence ministers agreed at talks on Thursday on the need for a political solution to Libyas conflict, according to a readout by the Turkish defence ministry. We have gladly observed that we share common and similar views ...

FACTBOX-Key moments in Bolsonaro's handling of COVID-19 crisis

Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro on Tuesday tested positive for COVID-19, the latest victim of a disease that has wreaked havoc in Brazil, the worlds No. 2 coronavirus hotspot after the United States. Below is a chronology of the key mome...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020