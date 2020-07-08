Left Menu
Development News Edition

China opens new agency in Hong Kong to monitor implementation of national security law

The Chinese authorities on Wednesday officially opened the new agency in Hong Kong that will be engaged in monitoring the implementation of the newly enacted law on national security in the special administrative region, media reported.

ANI | Updated: 08-07-2020 14:16 IST | Created: 08-07-2020 14:16 IST
China opens new agency in Hong Kong to monitor implementation of national security law
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

Hong Kong, July 8 (Sputnik/ANI): The Chinese authorities on Wednesday officially opened the new agency in Hong Kong that will be engaged in monitoring the implementation of the newly enacted law on national security in the special administrative region, media reported. According to RTHK broadcaster, the authorities have transformed the Metropark Hotel in Causeway Bay into the headquarters for the Central government's Office for Safeguarding National Security.

Beijing security agents will be operating here under the new legislation targeting separatist, subversive and terrorist activities, along with any form of foreign interference in Hong Kong. Dozens of local government officials, including Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam and pro-Beijing figures attended the ceremony of opening the office, where its director, Zheng Yanxiong promised that his agents will abide by the law when doing their job without violating anyone's legal rights.

In late June, the highest legislative authority of China, the standing committee of the National Peoples' Congress, passed the draft law on national security in Hong Kong, which criminalises subversion, separatism, terrorism and collusion with third countries. Chinese President Xi Jinping enacted the law shortly after. Despite the concerns of local pro-democracy advocates over the new law's negative impact on civil liberties in the city, both Beijing and Hong Kong authorities have stressed that the law only aims to target subversive and terrorist activities without harming existing democratic liberties of local residents.

Under the 1984 Joint Declaration of the United Kingdom and China, Hong Kong went under Chinese rule in 1997 as a special administrative unit whose citizens would enjoy exclusive political, economic and personal freedoms until 2047 under the "one country, two systems" concept. (Sputnik/ANI)

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: Australian scientists discover underwater Aboriginal sites; Inflammation key to severe COVID-19 in high-risk groups and more

Why Investors in Russian bonds relaxed about extended Putin rule?

Midnight Gospel Season 2 will focus on birth, death, rebirth, transfiguration, deep cosmic journey

HC rejects Bishop Franco Mulakkal's discharge plea in nun rape case

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

Videos

Latest News

Pak claims Kulbhushan Jadhav has refused to file review petition, wants to follow up on mercy plea

Pakistan has claimed that Indian national Kulbhushan Jadhav has refused to file a review petition and wants to go ahead with his pending mercy plea. He Kulbhushan Jadhav preferred to follow up on his pending mercy petition...Pakistan has of...

Oman coronavirus cases exceed 50,000 - Health Ministry

The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in the Gulf state of Oman exceeded 50,000 on Wednesday, the health ministry said.The country reported 1,210 new cases of the novel coronavirus and nine deaths in the last 24 hours, taking its total ...

Civil rights groups denounce Facebook over hate speech

Facebook keeps telling critics that it is doing everything it can to rid its service of hate, abuse and misinformation. And the companys detractors keep not buying it.On Tuesday, CEO Mark Zuckerberg and Chief Operating Officer Sheryl Sandbe...

Baseball-Dancing robots replace fans at Japanese baseball game

With their stadium devoid of fans due to coronavirus restrictions, Japanese baseball team Fukuoka SoftBank Hawks have come up with an imaginative replacement dancing robots.Before their most recent Nippon Professional Baseball NPB game agai...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020