Austria warns against travel to the Balkans
Updated: 08-07-2020 16:40 IST | Created: 08-07-2020 16:40 IST
Austrian authorities are warning against travel to Bulgaria, Romania and Moldova amid increasing concern about travellers infected with the coronavirus coming to Austria. Wednesday's decision follows last week's travel warning for six countries in the western Balkans — Bosnia, Kosovo, North Macedonia, Albania, Montenegro and Serbia -- in view of high coronavirus figures.
The Austria Press Agency reported that Chancellor Sebastian Kurz said his country “is experiencing more and more importations (of the virus) from abroad -- hence the urgent appeal not to travel to these countries.” People who do enter Austria from countries subject to a travel warning are required to self-quarantine for 14 days. Kurz said that Austria will step up checks on its eastern borders for people arriving from the Balkans in particular.(AP) RUP RUP
