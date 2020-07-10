Unidentified assailants fire at police van in Pakistan; one killed

Unidentified assailants fired at a police van in northwest Pakistan on Friday, killing an assistant sub-inspector and injuring a constable. The incident occurred near a petrol pump in the vicinity of Munda police station in Dir lower district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. The police team was on routine patrolling when their van came under attack by unknown miscreants

Muhammad Naseer Khan, an assistant sub-inspector killed on the spot while constable Altaf Hussain sustained bullet injuries

Munda police have registered the case and started an investigation. PTI AYZ NSA