Left Menu
Development News Edition

Dutch central bank to investigate own role in slave trade

The Dutch central bank (DNB) on Friday said it would launch an investigation into its own role in the 19th-century slave trade. The Bank of England last month said it would remove any portraits still on display within the 325-year-old institution of former governors or directors with links to the slave trade.

Reuters | Amsterdam | Updated: 10-07-2020 14:40 IST | Created: 10-07-2020 14:39 IST
Dutch central bank to investigate own role in slave trade
Representative image Image Credit: Flickr

The Dutch central bank (DNB) on Friday said it would launch an investigation into its own role in the 19th-century slave trade. Following a similar move by the Bank of England, DNB said it would ask independent researchers to determine what its relation towards slavery was at the time.

"The investigation will examine DNB's role as an institution in the first years of its existence and presidents and board members from that period," the bank said in a statement. The DNB, which was founded in 1814 by Dutch King Willem I, said it would decide on further steps on the subject once the inquiry was complete.

The Dutch played a major role in the global slave trade from the 17th century until the Netherlands abolished slavery in 1863. The Dutch West India Company operated ships estimated to have traded 500,000 slaves in the 17th and 18th centuries. The Bank of England last month said it would remove any portraits still on display within the 325-year-old institution of former governors or directors with links to the slave trade.

TRENDING

Alok Kumar Gupta to head ONGC Videsh Ltd

Whirlpool of India CFO Yatin Malhotra resigns

Will Prison Break Season 6 take viewers to beginning? Know more on it & other updates

Science News Roundup: Singapore scientists seek power from darkness; Scientists warn of potential wave of COVID-linked brain damage and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

Videos

Latest News

Anderson first bowler who could bowl 'reverse' reverse swing: Tendulkar

Indian batting legend Sachin Tendulkar believes James Anderson is the only bowler who could bowl a reverse outswinger with a wrist position of a conventional inswinger. Tendulkar has termed that reverse reverse swing.Speaking to West Indies...

US bans PIA operations over dubious licences issue: Report

The US has imposed a ban on Pakistan International Airlines flights for at least six months, citing dubious pilots licenses, according to a media report on Friday. On Tuesday, the European Union Aviation Safety Agency EASA ordered its 32 me...

EU's Michel lays out please-all recovery plan ahead of tense summit

European Council President Charles Michel on Friday offered concessions to countries across the EU in a plan for the EUs long-term budget and economic recovery plan, hoping to bridge differences between national leaders when they meet next ...

Goods train derails in Visakhapatnam

Four wagons of a goods train derailed opposite Naval Dock Yard gate in Visakhapatnam on Friday.According to a railway official, no injuries were reported.More details are awaited. ANI...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020