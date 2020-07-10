Russian Ambassador to India extends birthday greetings to Indian Defence Minister Rajnath Singh

Russian Ambassador to India Nikolay Kudashev on Friday extended birthday greetings to Indian Defence Minister Rajnath Singh as he turned 69.

"Esteemed @RajnathSingh, wishing you success in all your endeavours and happy returns of the day. Your recent visit to #Moscow was the true manifestation of Russian-Indian camaraderie," Kudashev tweeted.

In June, Singh was in Moscow for a three-day visit to attend Victory Day Parade marking the 75th anniversary of the Soviet victory over Nazi Germany. (ANI)