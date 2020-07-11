Left Menu
Development News Edition

EXCLUSIVE-TIM excludes Huawei from 5G core equipment tender - sources

Telecom Italia (TIM) excluded China's Huawei Technologies from a tender it launched this month for 5G equipment for the core network it is preparing to build in Italy and Brazil, two sources familiar with the matter said.

Reuters | Updated: 11-07-2020 01:12 IST | Created: 11-07-2020 01:03 IST
EXCLUSIVE-TIM excludes Huawei from 5G core equipment tender - sources
Representative image Image Credit: Flickr

Telecom Italia (TIM) excluded China's Huawei Technologies from a tender it launched this month for 5G equipment for the core network it is preparing to build in Italy and Brazil, two sources familiar with the matter said. The list of invited suppliers comprises Cisco, Ericsson, Nokia, Mavenir, and Affirmed Networks, a company recently acquired by Microsoft, one of the two sources said.

A Telecom Italia source described the omission of Huawei from the current tender as "part of our suppliers' diversification policy". Representatives for Huawei in Italy and Brazil declined to comment.

The decision to prevent Huawei from bidding for the Italian network gives the Chinese company no recourse. But Huawei or other suppliers could be invited to rejoin the process in Brazil at a later date, a source at the company's Brazilian unit said. In response to the Reuters report, TIM Participacoes, the Italian company's Brazilian unit, said it had not yet taken any decision over its 5G equipment suppliers.

"The company will go through its purchasing process, guided as always by criteria of quality and competitive pricing, applying the rules defined by Brazil's institutions," it said in a statement. The source with knowledge of TIM Participacoes' plans said depending on market conditions a second tender for purchasing 5G gear could be held in Brazil once new frequencies are auctioned by the government, which is expected to happen next year.

TIM Participacoes is listed on the stock exchange in Brazil and has minority investors who might favor an inclusive process. Huawei has played no part in the building of TIM's existing core network in Italy, but the exclusion could mark a change of course for TIM in Brazil, where Huawei has supplied 4G equipment for the core network of its local unit.

So-called core networks are where sensitive data is processed. The U.S. government has urged its allies to exclude the Chinese telecoms giant from the West's next-generation communications.

Italian newspaper La Repubblica reported on Wednesday that Italy is considering whether to exclude Huawei from building its 5G network over concerns it could open the way for China to spy on key Western telecoms infrastructure. Huawei on Thursday defended its record as a private sector infrastructure group and said: "the security and development of digital Italy should be based on an approach grounded in facts and not baseless allegations."

Huawei has successfully conducted 5G tests with all of Brazil's major carriers including TIM Brasil and is helping them modernize their infrastructure ahead of a 5G spectrum auction. Brazilian leader Jair Bolsonaro, a former army captain and close ally of U.S. President Donald Trump, said last month that 5G deployment would have to meet national sovereignty, information, and data security requirements.

A Huawei executive this week warned that Brazil could suffer years of delay in deploying 5G network and higher costs if it succumbed to U.S. pressure to snub the Chinese supplier.

TRENDING

Crash Landing on You Season 2 filming updates, Hyun Bin, Son Ye-jin's onscreen saga to be back soon

Calls for promotion of web series lead to panic

Unknown disease killed 628 persons in Kazakhstan in June, deadlier than COVID-19 warns China embassy

India's Reliance to load Venezuelan oil cargo under fuel swap deal - sources

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

Videos

Latest News

US STOCKS-Wall St jumps as Gilead data offsets virus fears; financials jump

U.S. stocks rose on Friday as a positive analysis on Gilead Sciences Incs antiviral drug to treat COVID-19 helped to soothe investor worries over a record rise in coronavirus cases in the United States, and as financial shares surged.The Na...

As Disney World comes back, Florida posts another daily leap in COVID-19 cases

Florida confirmed its place as an emerging epicenter of the COVID pandemic in the United States on Friday by reporting its second sharpest daily rise in cases, while Walt Disney Co. prepared to reopen its flagship theme park in Orlando to t...

Pandemic exposes scientific rift over proving when germs are airborne

The coronavirus pandemic has exposed a clash among medical experts over disease transmission that stretches back nearly a century - to the very origins of germ theory.The Geneva-based World Health Organization acknowledged this week that th...

Mali police fire gunshots and tear gas to disperse protesters

Police in Mali on Friday fired gunshots and tear gas to try to dislodge protesters demanding the resignation of President Ibrahim Boubacar Keita from occupying the state broadcasting house and parliament, according to a Reuters witness. Two...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020