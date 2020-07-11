Left Menu
Development News Edition

Trump to sign immigration bill to protect 'Dreamers'

US President Donald Trump on Friday (local time) said that he is planning to sign an executive order on immigration within the next month that will introduce new measures to protect "Dreamers" -- people who were brought to the United States as children by undocumented parents.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 11-07-2020 09:59 IST | Created: 11-07-2020 09:52 IST
Trump to sign immigration bill to protect 'Dreamers'
US President Donald Trump (File photo). Image Credit: ANI

US President Donald Trump on Friday (local time) said that he is planning to sign an executive order on immigration within the next month that will introduce new measures to protect "Dreamers" -- people who were brought to the United States as children by undocumented parents. In an interview with the anchor, Jose Diaz-Balart of Telemundo, a North American Spanish language news, Trump said, "You have breaking news. I am gonna do a big executive order -- I have the power to do it as president. I am going to make Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) a part of it."

He said that the Supreme Court's DACA decision has granted him "tremendous powers" that would allow him to sign an executive order granting DACA recipients "a road to citizenship". "If you look at the Supreme Court ruling (on DACA), they gave the president tremendous powers...based on the powers that they gave. I am going to be doing an immigration bill. One of the aspects of the bill...will be DACA. We will give them a road to citizenship," he said.

Trump blamed Democrats for walking away from a deal on DACA and said the Supreme Court's decision last month blocking his administration's plan to end the Obama-era program gave him "tremendous power". The White House attempted to clarify Trump's remarks a short time after the interview aired, saying any immigration deal would not include amnesty.

"As the President announced today, he is working on an executive order to establish a merit-based immigration system to further protect US workers," Deputy Press Secretary Judd Deere said in a statement cited by The Hill. "Furthermore, the President has long said that he is willing to work with Congress on a negotiated legislative solution to DACA, one that could include citizenship, along with strong border security and permanent merit-based reforms. This does not include amnesty," it said.

However, it is unclear whether the president can unilaterally grant a category of undocumented immigrants -- DACA beneficiaries -- permanent legal status with a road to citizenship. When former President Barack Obama created the programme through a Department of Homeland Security memorandum in 2012, he was criticized for executive overreach, although DACA only provides temporary deferral from deportation and a work permit to certain undocumented immigrants who meet a set of conditions.

After Trump rescinded that memo in 2017, he gave Congress six months to pass a statutory replacement for DACA, sparking a flurry of legislative activity that ultimately ended in a deadlock, as the White House nixed a nascent bipartisan agreement. That legislation was replaced by a Republican-led bill, which included provisions unacceptable to Democrats, such as severe reductions of family-based immigration and the diversity visa program.

Negotiations fully broke down after Trump's rescission was blocked by the courts, starting a two-year process that ended in June's Supreme Court ruling.

TRENDING

Crash Landing on You Season 2 filming updates, Hyun Bin, Son Ye-jin's onscreen saga to be back soon

Calls for promotion of web series lead to panic

Unknown disease killed 628 persons in Kazakhstan in June, deadlier than COVID-19 warns China embassy

India's Reliance to load Venezuelan oil cargo under fuel swap deal - sources

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

Videos

Latest News

People News Roundup: 'Glee' star Naya Rivera presumed drowned as search continues for body; Five suspects arrested in Los Angeles killing of rapper Pop Smoke and more

Following is a summary of current people news briefs.Glee star Naya Rivera presumed drowned as search continues for bodyFormer Glee star Naya Rivera is presumed to have drowned while boating on a lake near Los Angeles, authorities said on T...

Entertainment News Roundup: Masks mandatory at Mickey's when Disneyland Paris reopens; ‘The Ultimate Hold’: Why Disney has investors stuck in place and more

Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs.Ex-wife or friend defecated in their bed in fitting end to marriage, Depp tells courtMovie star Johnny Depp told Londons High Court on Friday that his ex-wife Amber Heard or her fr...

Jammu-Srinagar widening project likely to be completed by end of next year

The widening of the Jammu-Srinagar national highway, the only all-weather road linking Kashmir with the rest of the country, would be completed within one-and-a-half years, a senior government official has said. Finance Commissioner, Reve...

We need a structured mechanism with legal backing to deal with stressed assets: RBI Governor.

We need a structured mechanism with legal backing to deal with stressed assets RBI Governor....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020