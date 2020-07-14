Left Menu
Development News Edition

Face covering mandatory in UK shops from July 24

Face masks will become mandatory in shops across England from July 24, the government announced on Monday.

ANI | London | Updated: 14-07-2020 06:18 IST | Created: 14-07-2020 06:18 IST
Face covering mandatory in UK shops from July 24
Representative image . Image Credit: ANI

Face masks will become mandatory in shops across England from July 24, the government announced on Monday. On June 15, the UK government made wearing face masks on public transport mandatory, Sputnik reported

"There is growing evidence that wearing a face-covering in an enclosed space helps protect individuals and those around them from coronavirus. The prime minister has been clear that people should be wearing face coverings in shops and we will make this mandatory from July 24," a Downing Street's spokesman told reporters. The measures will be enforced by the police on the territory of England, with anyone ignoring them at risk of a fine of up to 100 pounds ($125).

To date, UK health authorities reported over 2,90,000 lab-confirmed COVID-19 cases, including almost 45,000 related deaths. (ANI)

TRENDING

Diageo to launch Johnnie Walker whisky in plastic-free paper bottles in 2021

SC upholds right of Travancore royal family in administration of historic Sree Padmanabhaswamy Temple in Kerala.

Nigeria: ECOWAS donates medical equipment to Nigeria for COVID-19 fight

Ethiopian Airlines decides to resume flight services to Cameroon

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

Videos

Latest News

NBA star Russell Westbrook tests positive for coronavirus

Houston Rockets star Russell Westbrook on Monday announced that he has tested positive for coronavirus. The NBA star Westbrook in a statement issued on Twitter said that he is feeling well and has quarantined himself.The 2017 Most Valuable ...

Rugby-Former All Black Kahui signs with Force

Former World Cup-winning All Black Richard Kahui has made a surprise return to southern hemisphere rugby by signing with Western Force in Australias domestic Super Rugby AU competition. The 35-year-old centre has been based in Japan for the...

17 states and DC file lawsuit against new visa policy for international students

As many as 17 states and the District of Columbia filed a lawsuit on Monday against the new temporary visa policy for international students announced by the Trump administration as part of its efforts to restrict international travel in vi...

UN condemns deadly attack against peacekeepers in Central African Republic

A UN peacekeeper from Rwanda was killed and two others were wounded in a deadly attack in the Central African Republic on Monday.The blue helmets from the UN mission in the country, MINUSCA, were in a convoy in Gedze, Nana-Mambr prefecture,...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020