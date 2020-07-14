Left Menu
Development News Edition

Movie gives Eric Garner's family the trial they never got

it kind of became, I guess, an obsession," said director Roee Messinger. "Then one day it just occurred to me, I live in New York, everybody thinks there should have been a trial. And unfortunately, it didn't happen that way," said Snipes-Garner. The film also features interviews with two Black Lives Matter activists and two white academics.

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 14-07-2020 18:42 IST | Created: 14-07-2020 18:30 IST
Movie gives Eric Garner's family the trial they never got
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

Art is giving Eric Garner's family the trial the U.S. justice system never provided them.

"American Trial: The Eric Garner Story" depicts the trial that did not happen after a white New York police officer, Daniel Pantaleo, was videotaped using a deadly chokehold on Garner, a Black man, in July 2014 after he was arrested for selling loose cigarettes on a street in Staten Island. Garner's dying words, "I can't breathe," became a rallying cry for the Black Lives Matter protests decrying excessive use of force by U.S. police against Black men and women.

A grand jury decided not to indict Pantaleo, who was fired in August 2019 following an internal disciplinary hearing. Pantaleo's lawyers said the police officer was following orders and was not to blame for Garner's death. "When the non-indictment came through... it kind of became, I guess, an obsession," said director Roee Messinger.

"Then one day it just occurred to me, I live in New York, everybody thinks there should have been a trial. Everybody who would have testified in court is probably within a 15-20 mile radius of me," he said. Garner's widow, Esaw Snipes-Garner, and actual witnesses play themselves in the unscripted courtroom docudrama. It was first shown on cable network Reelz and is now being distributed more widely online.

Snipes-Garner hoped the film, shot in 2017, would be released earlier and would prompt prosecutors to reexamine the case, as well as help, provide healing for herself. "I was thinking maybe it would give some insight to the legal people to, like take from what Roee put together and open up their minds to see what everybody else saw on camera. And unfortunately, it didn't happen that way," said Snipes-Garner.

The film also features interviews with two Black Lives Matter activists and two white academics. "There were no actors, there was no script," explained Messinger. "We shot the whole thing in one day."

Ahead of the sixth anniversary of Garner's death on July 17, his widow said every day is painful. However, she laughs when she thinks about what Garner must be thinking. "I think he's up there laughing right now because he's like, what? My baby is really gone on screen and talking to somebody. Wow!"

TRENDING

Delhi University to commence final year undergraduate online exams from Aug 10, to be concluded by Aug 31, HC informed

Production of Russia's COVID-19 vaccine to launch no earlier than fall: Virologist

Diageo to launch Johnnie Walker whisky in plastic-free paper bottles in 2021

SC upholds right of Travancore royal family in administration of historic Sree Padmanabhaswamy Temple in Kerala.

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

Videos

Latest News

U.S. completes first federal execution in 17 years after overnight Supreme Court ruling

The U.S. government carried out its first execution in 17 years on Tuesday, putting to death convicted murderer Daniel Lee over objections by his victims relatives after the Supreme Court cleared the way with an overnight ruling. Lee was pr...

Tunisia sentences woman to six months for Koranic Facebook joke

A Tunisian court has sentenced blogger Emna Chargui to six months in prison and a 700 fine for reposting a Facebook joke about the coronavirus written as if it was a Koranic verse. This is unfair and unjust ... this proves that there is no ...

More U.S. schools go online-only as coronavirus cases and deaths rise

With coronavirus infections and deaths rising in many parts of the country, U.S. educators from California to Wisconsin are opting for online learning rather than a return to classrooms when the school year begins in a few weeks.Schools fro...

Delhi reels under sultry weather

Hot and humid weather caused inconvenience to the residents in the national capital on Tuesday as rain continued to play truant. The Safdarjung Observatory, which provides representative figures for the city, recorded a maximum of 38.5 degr...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020