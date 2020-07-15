COVID-19: Pak foreign minister shifted home after improvement in health

Pakistan Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi was shifted to his home from a military hospital on Tuesday as he showed signs of improvement after undergoing treatment for COVID-19. Qureshi was shifted to a military hospital in Rawalpindi on July 4, a day after he tested positive for the coronavirus and went into self-isolation.

"My condition started to gradually stabilise due to being tested immediately and the starting of the treatment soon after," he said in a statement. He said that he received passive immunisation in the form of an injection of plasma from recovered patients.

Qureshi, who has not yet tested negative for the disease, said that he decided to shift to his home after feeling "a lot better." He has cancelled all his engagements. The foreign minister also asked people to take precautions and contact medical experts in case they develop any symptoms.