Left Menu
Development News Edition

Egyptian pipeline fire injures 17

A major fire broke out after a leak of oil from the Shuqair-Mostorod pipeline next to a busy highway in a Cairo suburb on Tuesday and 17 people were injured, authorities said. The pipeline runs along a motorway on the outskirts of the capital and a spark caused by passing cars ignited crude that was leaking from the pipe, the petroleum ministry said.

Reuters | Cairo | Updated: 15-07-2020 01:17 IST | Created: 15-07-2020 01:16 IST
Egyptian pipeline fire injures 17
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

A major fire broke out after a leak of oil from the Shuqair-Mostorod pipeline next to a busy highway in a Cairo suburb on Tuesday and 17 people were injured, authorities said.

The pipeline runs along a motorway on the outskirts of the capital and a spark caused by passing cars ignited crude that was leaking from the pipe, the petroleum ministry said. The pipeline's valves were immediately closed in the area of the blaze and the flames were brought under control, it added in a statement.

A witness at the scene said about two dozen cars were torched, apparently abandoned by motorists. A video posted online showed two residents pulling an injured person away from the highway while thick plumes of smoked billowed skyward. There was no immediate word from authorities on why the pipeline had leaked. The state prosecutor dispatched a team to investigate, a statement said.

The crude pipeline runs from the Red Sea oil port of Shuqair to the refinery complex of Mostorod in Greater Cairo.

TRENDING

Delhi University to commence final year undergraduate online exams from Aug 10, to be concluded by Aug 31, HC informed

Adani Green total capacity rises to 2,595 MW in Q1

Yes Bank garners Rs 4,500 cr from anchor investors ahead of FPO

UK set to ban Huawei from 5G, angering China and pleasing Trump

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

Videos

Latest News

Video shows man vandalising NYC 'Black Lives Matter' mural

Surveillance photos and video of a man who was seen splashing red paint on the Black Lives Matter street mural in front of Trump Tower was released Tuesday by New York City police. The video shows a man in black shorts and a dark blue T-shi...

Jewish groups urge US to step up pressure on Jordan

A coalition of Jewish American groups has called on the U.S. government to press Jordan to extradite a Palestinian woman who helped carry out a 2001 suicide bombing that killed 15 people, including two Americans, in Jerusalem. A joint state...

Florida sets 1-day coronavirus death record

Florida confirmed 132 coronavirus deaths Tuesday, a one-day record for the state. Thats a 10 increase from the previous record set Thursday, but likely includes deaths from Saturday or Sunday not reported until Monday.The rolling seven-day ...

Maxwell denied bail on charges of luring girls for Epstein; accusers denounce her

A U.S. judge on Tuesday denied bail for Ghislaine Maxwell, Jeffrey Epsteins longtime associate charged with luring young girls so the late financier could sexually abuse them, after she pleaded not guilty at a hearing in which two women dec...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020