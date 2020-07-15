Trade adviser Navarro critical of Dr. Fauci

The White House says an opinion piece by its trade adviser that's critical of Dr. Anthony Fauci is the adviser's opinion “alone.” Alyssa Farah, White House director of strategic communications, tweeted Wednesday the piece by trade adviser Peter Navarro “didn't go through normal White House clearance processes and is the opinion of Peter alone.” Farah adds President Donald Trump “values the expertise” of the medical professionals advising the administration. But Trump has also broken with Fauci and publicly accused him of making “mistakes” in his public guidance about combating the virus

USA Today published Navarro's piece. It outlines the ways Navarro says he has disagreed with Fauci, who is the leading U.S. expert on infectious diseases and serves on the White House coronavirus task force

Navarro had shared his views with some reporters and the column comes as allies of Trump, including others inside the White House, have been waging a campaign to discredit Fauci.