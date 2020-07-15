Left Menu
Development News Edition

Trade adviser Navarro critical of Dr. Fauci

The White House says an opinion piece by its trade adviser that's critical of Dr. Anthony Fauci is the adviser's opinion “alone.” Alyssa Farah, White House director of strategic communications, tweeted Wednesday the piece by trade adviser Peter Navarro “didn't go through normal White House clearance processes and is the opinion of Peter alone.” Farah adds President Donald Trump “values the expertise” of the medical professionals advising the administration.

PTI | Washington DC | Updated: 15-07-2020 19:19 IST | Created: 15-07-2020 19:19 IST
Trade adviser Navarro critical of Dr. Fauci

The White House says an opinion piece by its trade adviser that's critical of Dr. Anthony Fauci is the adviser's opinion “alone.” Alyssa Farah, White House director of strategic communications, tweeted Wednesday the piece by trade adviser Peter Navarro “didn't go through normal White House clearance processes and is the opinion of Peter alone.” Farah adds President Donald Trump “values the expertise” of the medical professionals advising the administration. But Trump has also broken with Fauci and publicly accused him of making “mistakes” in his public guidance about combating the virus

USA Today published Navarro's piece. It outlines the ways Navarro says he has disagreed with Fauci, who is the leading U.S. expert on infectious diseases and serves on the White House coronavirus task force

Navarro had shared his views with some reporters and the column comes as allies of Trump, including others inside the White House, have been waging a campaign to discredit Fauci.

TRENDING

Delhi University to commence final year undergraduate online exams from Aug 10, to be concluded by Aug 31, HC informed

Petition to renew Crash Landing on You Season 2 goes online

ISS spotted in Guj sky; best view in Ahmedabad, Rajkot

Is Frozen 3 still not discussed by Disney? Marc Smith clarifies making of third movie

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

Videos

Latest News

TAP will struggle to succeed alone, consolidation likely, minister says

Portugals flag carrier TAP is unlikely to succeed alone and must be open to consolidation with other airlines in the medium term, the countrys infrastructure minister said in an interview with Reuters on Wednesday.The government sealed a de...

PM congratulates students, says those unhappy must remember one exam doesn't define them

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday congratulated his young friends for clearing the class 10 and 12 CBSE board examinations and said those not happy with the outcome should remember that one exam does not define who they are. Congrat...

Mumbai's COVID-19 case tally rises to 96,253 with addition of 1,390 new cases; 62 deaths take toll to 5,464: city civic body.

Mumbais COVID-19 case tally rises to 96,253 with addition of 1,390 new cases 62 deaths take toll to 5,464 city civic body....

Soccer-Schalke's Matondo apologises for Dortmund shirt gaffe

Schalke 04s teenage Wales winger Rabbi Matondo apologised on Wednesday after being photographed wearing a shirt of the German clubs arch-rivals Borussia Dortmund in a private training session this week. Matondo was given a dressing down by ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020