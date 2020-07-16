Reconnaissance plane crashes in eastern Turkey leaving 7 security officers dead: Reports
Moscow [Russia], July 16 (Sputnik/ ANI) - A reconnaissance plane has crashed in eastern Turkey with seven security officers having died as a result of the incident, the Anadolu news agency reported on Thursday, citing the national Interior Ministry.ANI | Moscow | Updated: 16-07-2020 10:30 IST | Created: 16-07-2020 10:12 IST
A reconnaissance plane has crashed in eastern Turkey with seven security officers who have died as a result of the incident, the Anadolu news agency reported on Thursday, citing the national Interior Ministry.
The incident reportedly took place in the province of Van.