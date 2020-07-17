Left Menu
Development News Edition

Some K-Pop stars' TikTok China accounts blocked from view

The reasons for the blocks were unknown, but the move also comes after remarks by U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo that the United States is "certainly looking at" banning Chinese social media apps, including TikTok. South Korea's communications regulator on Wednesday fined TikTok Pte Ltd, the publisher of the app, 186 million won ($154,320) for collecting personal information of children under 14 years of age without consent from guardians and failing to disclose or notify when sending personal information overseas.

Reuters | Beijing | Updated: 17-07-2020 12:40 IST | Created: 17-07-2020 12:34 IST
Some K-Pop stars' TikTok China accounts blocked from view
Representative image Image Credit: Pixabay

Some K-pop stars' accounts have been blocked from view on TikTok's China version Douyin, Reuters' checks showed on Friday, days after South Korea's media regulator slapped fines on the short-video app for data privacy non-compliance. The reasons for the blocks were unknown, but the move also comes after remarks by U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo that the United States is "certainly looking at" banning Chinese social media apps, including TikTok.

South Korea's communications regulator on Wednesday fined TikTok Pte Ltd, the publisher of the app, 186 million won ($154,320) for collecting personal information of children under 14 years of age without consent from guardians and failing to disclose or notify when sending personal information overseas. TikTok was required to submit voluntary preventative measures within 30 days, and the regulator planned to continue discussions with TikTok on information security issues, an official with the Korea Communications Commission said.

Accounts of K-Pop stars such as Rain, TWICE, Mamamoo and HyunA were blocked from view on Douyin as of Friday. Douyin and TikTok operated independently and the accounts were working normally on TikTok, a TikTok spokeswoman said.

Representatives for Douyin did not immediately respond to a request for comment. TikTok and Douyin are both owned by Chinese company ByteDance. The K-pop stars' management agencies did not comment.

China accumulated 196.6 million downloads of Douyin as of the first quarter of 2020, or 9.7% of more than 2 billion TikTok downloads in total, according to data from industry site Sensor Tower. K-Pop concerts, tourism, and South Korean businesses were hit hard by a Chinese boycott in 2017 after Seoul deployed a U.S-made missile defense system despite Beijing's objections.

Hopes of a thaw in relations grew earlier this year amid plans for a possible visit to Seoul by Chinese President Xi Jinping. ($1 = 1,205.2700 won)

TRENDING

Tata Power to develop 225 MW hybrid renewable power project

Novartis announces new initiative to help patients access affordable medicines

India's Infosys set for best day in over 7 years after profit beat, surprise outlook

Hackers accessed Twitter's internal systems to hijack accounts

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

Videos

Latest News

Trump wants to do 'everything possible' to keep peace for people of India, China: WH spokesperson

US President Donald Trump loves the people of India and China and wants to do everything possible to bring peace for them, according to his spokesperson. Over the past several weeks, the senior members of the Trump administration has come o...

Rajasthan crisis: FIRS lodged on complaints of horse trading

The Rajasthan Police registered two FIRs on Friday on a complaint lodged by the Congress over the alleged conspiracy to topple the Ashok Gehlot government through horse trading of MLAs. Congress spokesperson Randeep Surjewala had earlier in...

Over 12,000 posts in Maha police to be filled by Dec end

The Maharashtra government will fill 12,538 different posts in the state police force by the end of December, state Home Minister Anil Deshmukh said on FridayThe minister held a meeting with senior officials, including additional chief secr...

Internet disrupted in Iranian province amid protests in city

Internet access in a southwestern province of Iran has been disrupted as videos circulating on social media of protests in a city there, an advocacy group said. NetBlocks.org reported the disruption affecting Irans oil-rich Khuzestan provin...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020