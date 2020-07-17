Burger King in China apologizes after state TV criticism
In a statement on its social media account, Burger King said the Nanchang outlet was run by a franchisee but apologized for the "management error." It said the restaurant was closed for "rectification and investigation." "We have disappointed the trust of consumers in Burger King.
Burger King's China unit has issued a public apology and promised to cooperate with a government investigation after state TV reported one of the US fast-food giant's outlets used expired ingredients. The Burger King in the southern city of Nanchang was criticized Thursday on an annual consumer protection program that in past years has highlighted complaints about foreign auto, smartphone, and other brands.
Regulators in Nanchang, Beijing, Shanghai and other areas ordered inspections of Burger King outlets, according to state media. In a statement on its social media account, Burger King said the Nanchang outlet was run by a franchisee but apologized for the "management error." It said the restaurant was closed for "rectification and investigation." "We have disappointed the trust of consumers in Burger King. We express our deep apologies for this," the company said. "We will fully cooperate with the government departments in the investigation." Food safety is especially sensitive in China following a string of scandals over tainted, fake or shoddy milk, drugs, and other products that injured or killed consumers.
