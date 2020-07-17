Left Menu
Development News Edition

Warning: Italy's Mafias eye EU's billions in recovery funds

As EU country leaders were huddling in Brussels about the amount and conditions for aid, the paramilitary general heading Italy's anti-Mafia investigative agency DIA said mobsters are surely already scheming how to tap into some of that money, including through corruption or exploiting the country's notorious slow, inefficient bureaucracy. Carabinieri Gen. Giuseppe Governale in an interview with RAI state TV likened the expected windfall of aid after COVID-19 devastated much of Europe's economy to mammoth reconstruction following World War II.

PTI | Rome | Updated: 17-07-2020 22:58 IST | Created: 17-07-2020 22:40 IST
Warning: Italy's Mafias eye EU's billions in recovery funds
Representative image Image Credit: Flickr

Italy's anti-Mafia investigators issued a warning Friday that mobsters will try to get some of hundreds of billions of euros in European Union recovery aid after the pandemic. As EU country leaders were huddling in Brussels about the amount and conditions for aid, the paramilitary general heading Italy's anti-Mafia investigative agency DIA said mobsters are surely already scheming how to tap into some of that money, including through corruption or exploiting the country's notorious slow, inefficient bureaucracy.

Carabinieri Gen. Giuseppe Governale in an interview with RAI state TV likened the expected windfall of aid after COVID-19 devastated much of Europe's economy to mammoth reconstruction following World War II. "Hundreds of billions (of euros) will pour into Europe and Italy, and at this point, the Mafia won't stand around and watch,'' Governale said. "The Mafia will dive into this sea" of money.

In past decades, Italy's several crime syndicates have often used intimidation or connivance or kickbacks to win public works contracts in the country. As a measure of how mobsters often influence local authorities who award such lucrative contracts, DIA's nearly 900-page, semi-annual report on the state of the country's crime syndicates noted that more than 50 municipal governments in Italy — mostly in the south, mobsters' traditional power bases, but also as far north as the Alps — are currently being run by local prefects, after investigators determined that crime bosses had conditioned elected town officials.

The report reviewed investigations against organized crime in the last six months of 2019. But with much of Europe struggling to regain its economic footing after months of coronavirus lockdown, the DIA decided to sound an alarm that EU funds will be seen as manna for Italy's mobsters, who in the last few decades have already heavily infiltrated the country's legitimate businesses. With Italy's economy stagnant for years even before the pandemic, the nation's mobsters have used many of their billions of euros in cocaine and other drug trafficking revenues to buy up struggling hotels, pharmacies, restaurants, car dealerships, and clothing shops. In particular, the 'ndrangheta, considered Italy's most powerful crime syndicate and a major criminal organization in much of Europe, is well-positioned to go on a buying spree.

"The international economy will need liquidity, and in this, the ('ndrangheta) clans will go compete with the markets, needing substantial financial infusions," DIA's report said.

TRENDING

Tata Power to develop 225 MW hybrid renewable power project

China moves rocket into place for nation's 1st Mars mission

Novartis announces new initiative to help patients access affordable medicines

India's Infosys set for best day in over 7 years after profit beat, surprise outlook

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

Videos

Latest News

Major Beirut medical centre lays off hundreds as crisis bites

Zawqan Abdelkhalek, a nurse at the American University of Beiruts AUB medical centre since 2012, was laid off on Friday along with hundreds of colleagues as even hospitals buckle under the weight of Lebanons economic collapse. I have a baby...

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, daughter Aaradhya shifted to hospital days after testing COVID-19 positive

Actor Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and daughter Aaradhya Bachchan on Friday were shifted to a city hospital, almost a week after they were tested positive for COVID-19. Aishwarya, 46, and eight-year-old Aaradhya were diagnosed with coronavirus on...

Rajnath Singh reviews security situation in J-K

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Friday asked the armed forces to give a fitting reply to any misadventure by Pakistan as he reviewed the overall security scenario in Jammu and Kashmir with top military brass, officials said. At a high-lev...

Intense rainfall over north, northeast from July 19-21, may accentuate flood conditions: IMD

The India Meteorological Department IMD Friday forecast heavy rains over north and northeast India and issued a red warning for West Bengal, Assam and Meghalaya from July 19-21. It also issued a red warning for Arunachal Pradesh from 19-20 ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020