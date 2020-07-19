Left Menu
Development News Edition

Islamabad's Red Mosque cordoned off after threat from its former prayer leader

Aziz, the deposed cleric of the Red Mosque, had threatened to take over the mosque after reportedly one of his close aides, Maulana Idress, mysteriously disappeared from outside a seminary in Islamabad last week. "We took measures on Friday to forestall his (Aziz) move (to take over the mosque) after our intelligence reported that Aziz could try to return to the mosque,” a police official said on anonymity.

PTI | Islamabad | Updated: 19-07-2020 20:24 IST | Created: 19-07-2020 20:18 IST
Islamabad's Red Mosque cordoned off after threat from its former prayer leader
Representative image Image Credit: Wikimedia

Pakistan police have cordoned off the Red Mosque in the heart of the national capital after fresh tensions with its former prayer leader and controversial cleric Maulana Abdul Aziz who threatened to take over the state-owned mosque, police said on Sunday. Aziz, the deposed cleric of the Red Mosque, had threatened to take over the mosque after reportedly one of his close aides, Maulana Idress, mysteriously disappeared from outside a seminary in Islamabad last week.

"We took measures on Friday to forestall his (Aziz) move (to take over the mosque) after our intelligence reported that Aziz could try to return to the mosque," a police official said on anonymity. The Maulana vacated the mosque about two months ago after an agreement with the government. Earlier, he had returned to the mosque and stayed there for weeks.

Apparently, Idrees disappeared from outside Jamia Fareedia on July 15. He was tasked by Aziz to oversee some construction work at the seminary. Aziz was the chief cleric of the Red Mosque, better known as the Lal Masjid, until 2007 when he was arrested as he tried to escape during the military operation against the miscreants holding up in the mosque.

He was jailed and later released but was not reinstated as the prayer leader of the mosque, which is owned by the government. Aziz made several attempts to retake the mosque but without any success. But he continued to create controversies.

In 2014, he named a library after slain former al-Qaeda chief Osama bin Laden, drawing international criticism.

TRENDING

Lee Min Ho's upcoming drama after TKEM: The latest we know

Is Bae Suzy in love or dating someone again after Lee Min-ho?

The Dragon Prince Season 4 plot revealed, conflict between dragons & human beings

Zydus Cadila gets USFDA nod to market generic tension headache tablets

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Healthcare supply chain problems expose need for real-time data flow

Lack of real-time information from healthcare supply chains hamper effective decision-making and resource allocation....

Why COVID-19 claims of China are hard to believe and difficult to follow

Over the years China has made an image of playing with data and information for its vested interests. Therefore, its concealing and sharing of information on COVID-19 outbreak, both, are looked at with suspicion by almost all the countries ...

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Videos

Latest News

Motorcycling-Marquez breaks arm in season-opening Spanish Grand Prix

Reigning world champion Marc Marquez of Honda broke his right arm in a crash at the season-opening Spanish Grand Prix in Jerez on Sunday, his team has confirmed.Marquez crashed at turn four with four laps to go, ending his race and injuring...

Role of CM's office in gold smuggling case needs to be probed: Chennithala

Senior Congress leader Ramesh Chennithala on Sunday demanded that the role of the Office of Chief Minister in the sensational gold smuggling case needs to be probed and Pinarayi Vijayan should be questioned. Time is ripe for investigating t...

Cubans celebrate no local transmission of COVID-19 for first time in four months

Cuba for the first time in 130 days on Sunday said there were no new domestic cases of COVID-19 as most of the country moved into the final phase of resuming normal activities with masks and social distancing. Francisco Duran, head of epide...

Nigeria's foreign minister tests positive for coronavirus

Nigerian Foreign Minister Geoffrey Onyeama said on Sunday he had tested positive for COVID-19, the first member of President Muhammadu Buharis cabinet to contract the new coronavirus. Onyeama, 64, said in a tweet he had taken a COVID-19 tes...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020