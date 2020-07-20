Left Menu
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-07-2020 02:56 IST | Created: 20-07-2020 02:28 IST
Entertainment News Roundup: Aishwarya Rai and daughter in hospital and Movie magic as Paris turns the Seine into open-air cinema
Image Credit: Pxhere

Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs.

Bollywood star Aishwarya Rai and daughter in hospital with COVID-19: media

Indian actress Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and her daughter are in hospital after testing positive for coronavirus this week, days after her husband and father-in-law were admitted, the Times of India reported on Saturday. Rai's father-in-law Amitabh Bachchan, 77, and her husband Abhishek Bachchan, 44, also major Bollywood celebrities, were admitted to Mumbai's Nanavati Hospital early this week, the highest-profile patients in India's epidemic of COVID-19.

Movie magic as Paris turns the Seine into open-air cinema

While the cinema drive-in may have gotten a boost as lockdowns gradually come to an end amid the COVID-19 outbreak, in Paris film fans can now munch on their popcorn watching a movie from a boat on the river Seine. As part of Paris Plages, the yearly transformation of sections of the Seine into man-made beaches, moviegoers on Saturday were able to board 38 electric boats for a free showing of the 2018 French comedy "Le Grand Bain".

