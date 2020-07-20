PRESS DIGEST-Financial Times - July 20

The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy. Headlines

UK signals it will suspend its extradition treaty with Hong Kong https://on.ft.com/3jrZau3 Uber in final UK court appeal that its drivers are not employees https://on.ft.com/3jmQEvZ

Watchdog calls for review of UK pensions tax relief https://on.ft.com/2E2MRUN Overview

UK has signalled it will join allies in suspending its extradition treaty with Hong Kong in the latest sign of deteriorating bilateral relations between London and Beijing. Uber Technologies Inc will this week make a last-ditch attempt to overturn a UK court ruling that its drivers are workers rather than independent contractors in one of the most significant British employment cases for years.

A parliamentary select committee has called for a wide-scale review of UK pensions tax relief after concluding the government did not understand whether the 38 billion pounds ($47.73 billion) a year policy was effective. ($1 = 0.7961 pounds) (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)