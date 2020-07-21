Nepal to end COVID-19 lockdown from midnight with some restrictions in place

Nepal has decided to end the nationwide lockdown from Tuesday mid-night imposed for four months with some restrictions in place. A spokesperson for the Nepal government, Yubraj Khatiwada on Tuesday evening informed about the end of lockdown imposed since March 24 to end from today mid-night.

"Now we would not require to say we are under lockdown. It (lockdown) had created a psychological fear and pretext for many, so we decided on to end it. But the risk of infection is still at large along with the health problems, we need to adopt safety measures as well as precautions following the social distancing, wearing masks and using sanitizer," Khatiwada said while announcing the cabinet decisions. The Nepal government on March 23 announced a nationwide lockdown from March 24 as a preventive measure against COVID-19, which was extended further multiple times. As the state coffers started emptying, income standing at zero, the government started lifting off the lockdown in phases allowing limited business to operate.

Along with the expedition, climbing activities are also permitted on for autumn seasons as it missed the main spring season due to the pandemic. International and domestic flights to and inside the Himalayan nation will also start from August 17 enabling the strangling tourism sector to recede.

Though the Nepal government has announced an end of the nationwide lockdown from mid-night restrictions on some activities are still on place, the government spokesperson said. As per the decisions made at the Cabinet Meeting, educational institutions, public gatherings, exhibitions and seminars, places of recreational activities, dance-bars, saloon, beauty parlors, gyms, health clubs, community sports center, religious places, libraries, museums and zoos will still remain closed.

Restaurants are allowed to operate after two weeks from now but will not be allowed onto host parties and ceremonies while the educational institutions can take on admission from mid-August but are not permitted to take classes. The Himalayan nation reported its first case of COVID-19 in January which also was the first case in South Asia. But by Tuesday - July 21 evening, it has recorded a total of 17,994 along with 40 deaths and 12,477 cases of successful recoveries. (ANI)