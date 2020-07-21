Left Menu
Development News Edition

Nepal to end COVID-19 lockdown from midnight with some restrictions in place

Nepal has decided to end the nationwide lockdown from Tuesday mid-night imposed for four months with some restrictions in place.

ANI | Kathmandu | Updated: 21-07-2020 21:22 IST | Created: 21-07-2020 21:22 IST
Nepal to end COVID-19 lockdown from midnight with some restrictions in place
Nepal flag. Image Credit: ANI

Nepal has decided to end the nationwide lockdown from Tuesday mid-night imposed for four months with some restrictions in place. A spokesperson for the Nepal government, Yubraj Khatiwada on Tuesday evening informed about the end of lockdown imposed since March 24 to end from today mid-night.

"Now we would not require to say we are under lockdown. It (lockdown) had created a psychological fear and pretext for many, so we decided on to end it. But the risk of infection is still at large along with the health problems, we need to adopt safety measures as well as precautions following the social distancing, wearing masks and using sanitizer," Khatiwada said while announcing the cabinet decisions. The Nepal government on March 23 announced a nationwide lockdown from March 24 as a preventive measure against COVID-19, which was extended further multiple times. As the state coffers started emptying, income standing at zero, the government started lifting off the lockdown in phases allowing limited business to operate.

Along with the expedition, climbing activities are also permitted on for autumn seasons as it missed the main spring season due to the pandemic. International and domestic flights to and inside the Himalayan nation will also start from August 17 enabling the strangling tourism sector to recede.

Though the Nepal government has announced an end of the nationwide lockdown from mid-night restrictions on some activities are still on place, the government spokesperson said. As per the decisions made at the Cabinet Meeting, educational institutions, public gatherings, exhibitions and seminars, places of recreational activities, dance-bars, saloon, beauty parlors, gyms, health clubs, community sports center, religious places, libraries, museums and zoos will still remain closed.

Restaurants are allowed to operate after two weeks from now but will not be allowed onto host parties and ceremonies while the educational institutions can take on admission from mid-August but are not permitted to take classes. The Himalayan nation reported its first case of COVID-19 in January which also was the first case in South Asia. But by Tuesday - July 21 evening, it has recorded a total of 17,994 along with 40 deaths and 12,477 cases of successful recoveries. (ANI)

TRENDING

NSE-backed CAMS gets Sebi nod to float IPO

Crash Landing on You actor Hyun Bin reaches Jordan to work on The Negotiations

Clinical trials of COVID-19 vaccine, Covaxin to start at Bhubaneswar from tomorrow

PM Modi congratulates Arvind Krishna for becoming global head of IBM

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Healthcare supply chain problems expose need for real-time data flow

Lack of real-time information from healthcare supply chains hamper effective decision-making and resource allocation....

Why COVID-19 claims of China are hard to believe and difficult to follow

Over the years China has made an image of playing with data and information for its vested interests. Therefore, its concealing and sharing of information on COVID-19 outbreak, both, are looked at with suspicion by almost all the countries ...

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Videos

Latest News

2 students appeared for KEAM exam test positive for coronavirus

Two students, who appeared for Kerala Engineering Architecture Medical KEAM examination at two different exam centres tested positive for coronavirus on Tuesday. The government had on Thursday conducted KEAM entrance examination across the ...

Heard says she punched Depp to stop him pushing sister downstairs

Amber Heard told Londons High Court on Tuesday she punched her ex-husband Johnny Depp because she feared he would push her sister downstairs, as the American actress alleged he had done to his former girlfriend, model Kate Moss. Heard, 34, ...

Uyghur victims narrate about Chinese atrocities to House of Commons of Canada

The House of Commons of Canada on Monday discussed the human rights situation of Uyghurs in Chinas Xinjiang province by discussing the real-life threats witnessed by the Uyghurs, the minority Muslim community. At a review meeting of the Sub...

Elon Musk shares new photo of newborn son X AE A-12

Tesla founder Elon Musk on Monday local time shared a new picture of his two-month-old son with singer Grimes on social media. The child, who made it to headlines soon after its birth for his unique name - X AE A-12 -, was seen deeply gazin...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020