US to reward $1 mn each for information leading to arrests of two Ukrainian cybercriminals

The US on Wednesday announced rewards of up to USD 1 million each for information leading to the arrests of Ukrainian nationals -- Artem Viacheslavovich Radchenko and Oleksandr Vitalyevich Ieremenko -- for involvement in cybercrime.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 22-07-2020 19:40 IST | Created: 22-07-2020 19:40 IST
US Secretary of State Michael Pompeo (File photo). Image Credit: ANI

The US on Wednesday announced rewards of up to USD 1 million each for information leading to the arrests of Ukrainian nationals -- Artem Viacheslavovich Radchenko and Oleksandr Vitalyevich Ieremenko -- for involvement in cybercrime. "In January 2020, a US Secret Service led investigation resulted in a 16-count indictment against Radchenko and Ieremenko, charging them with securities fraud conspiracy, wire fraud conspiracy, computer fraud conspiracy, wire fraud, and computer fraud," Secretary of State Michael Pompeo said in a statement.

"The indictment alleges Radchenko and Ieremenko hacked the Security and Exchange Commission's (SEC) Electronic Data Gathering, Analysis, and Retrieval (EDGAR) system and stole thousands of confidential files, which were then illegally sold for profit," the statement said. The SEC has also filed a civil complaint charging Ieremenko and other individuals and entities, Pompeo added. (ANI)

