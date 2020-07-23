Unidentified gunmen kill woman in northwest Pakistan

Unidentified gunmen killed a woman in a restive tribal district near Afghan border in northwest Pakistan on Thursday, police said

The bike-borne assailants opened fire at the woman while she was en route to her home carrying a pile of grass from a nearby field in Haider Ali village in North Waziristan district of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province. The killers fled the scene after committing the crime, police said, adding that the reason behind the murder is not yet known.