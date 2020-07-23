Pakistan: 16 people injured in IED blast in Parachinar's Turi Bazaar
At least 16 people were injured in a blast at Turi Bazaar in Pakistan's Parachinar on Thursday.ANI | Khyber Pakhtunkhwa | Updated: 23-07-2020 18:03 IST | Created: 23-07-2020 17:37 IST
At least 16 people were injured in a blast at Turi Bazaar in Pakistan's Parachinar on Thursday. The explosion was caused by an improvised explosive device (IED) that had been fitted inside a vegetable cart, the Dawn reported citing DSP Najab Ali.
It is yet to be ascertained who planted the IED. Further details are awaited.
