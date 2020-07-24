Left Menu
Development News Edition

China asks US to close its Consulate in Chengdu

China on Friday asked the US to close down its consulate in Chengdu in retaliation to Washington's decision to shut the Chinese Consulate in Houston. This was in response to "unilateral" decision by US to shut the Houston consulate.

PTI | Beijing | Updated: 24-07-2020 10:11 IST | Created: 24-07-2020 10:05 IST
China asks US to close its Consulate in Chengdu
Representative image Image Credit: Pixabay

China on Friday asked the US to close down its consulate in Chengdu in retaliation to Washington's decision to shut the Chinese Consulate in Houston. A statement by the Chinese Foreign Ministry here said that China has notified the US Embassy here that Beijing has decided to revoke the license for the establishment and operation of the US Consulate General in Chengdu and put forward specific requirements for the Consulate General to stop all business and activities.

The US on Wednesday ordered the closure of the Chinese consulate in Houston, a move it said was aimed "to protect American intellectual property and private information." Reacting strongly to the US move, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin termed it as an "unprecedented escalation" and warned retaliatory measures. This was in response to "unilateral" decision by US to shut the Houston consulate. China's decision is legitimate and necessary response to the unreasonable actions of the US, it said. China on Thursday said that "malicious slander" is behind an order by the US government to close its consulate in Houston, Texas, and maintained that its officials have never operated outside ordinary diplomatic norms.

Foreign ministry spokesperson Wang Wenbin said the order to close the consulate "violates international law and basic norms governing international relations," and "seriously undermines China-US relations." "This is breaking down the bridge of friendship between the Chinese and American people," Wang told reporters at a daily briefing..

TRENDING

SWAMIH fund approved 81 projects with investment of Rs 8767 crore

Nigeria: FEC approves fund of N75 billion for youth investment

Ethiopia introduces motorbikes restriction to tackle rising crime

Science News Roundup: SpaceX capsule carrying NASA astronauts slated for August 2 return; Mexican cave artifacts show earlier arrival of humans in North America and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Healthcare supply chain problems expose need for real-time data flow

Lack of real-time information from healthcare supply chains hamper effective decision-making and resource allocation....

Why COVID-19 claims of China are hard to believe and difficult to follow

Over the years China has made an image of playing with data and information for its vested interests. Therefore, its concealing and sharing of information on COVID-19 outbreak, both, are looked at with suspicion by almost all the countries ...

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Videos

Latest News

China shares drop as Washington and Beijing clash over consulates

China shares slumped on Friday as investors fretted over a sharp escalation of tensions between Beijing and Washington after China said it would retaliate against the U.S. move to close its consulate in Houston. China ordered the closure of...

US surpasses 4 million coronavirus cases

More than four million people in the US have now tested positive for Covid-19, according to Johns Hopkins University. According to the data, the US has till now reported 4,021,053 COVID-19 cases and 143,967 deaths. Meanwhile, the total COVI...

U.S. admits making false statements in New York' Trusted Traveler' suit

The U.S. government admitted late Thursday it had made false statements in a lawsuit brought by New York state and told a court it would immediately lift a ban on New York residents participating its Trusted Traveler Program. The disclosure...

FACTBOX-Latest on the worldwide spread of the coronavirus

The United States on Thursday recorded more than 1,100 deaths from COVID-19 for a third day in a row, while the head of the World Health Organization said that comments by U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo questioning his independence wer...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020