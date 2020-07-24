Left Menu
Development News Edition

Iran slams interception by US jet over Syria as 'illegal'

PTI | Tehran | Updated: 24-07-2020 23:17 IST | Created: 24-07-2020 22:57 IST
Iran slams interception by US jet over Syria as 'illegal'
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Iranian officials on Friday slammed the interception of an Iranian passenger plane by a US fighter jet in the skies over Syria as "illegal," threatening action against Washington over the incident. Iran had said that one of its airliners, flying from Tehran to Beirut on Thursday, was "harassed" by fighter jets, but later landed safely in Lebanon. A US official confirmed a US jet had passed by the Iranian airliner, but at a safe distance.

According to Iranian state TV, two fighter jets came within a distance of 100 meters (328 feet) of the Iranian Airbus A310. The pilot of Mahan Air Flight 1152 quickly took the aircraft to a lower altitude to avoid a collision, the report said. The sharp maneuver caused slight injuries among some of the passengers. However, US Navy Capt. Bill Urban, a Central Command spokesman, told The Associated Press that a US F-15 fighter jet "conducted a standard visual inspection" of the Iranian plane "at a safe distance of approximately 1,000 meters (3,280 feet) from the airliner." He said the inspection was meant to ensure the safety of US coalition troops in al-Tanf in Syria as the plane was flying over that area. He said once the aircraft was identified as a passenger plane, "the F-15 safely opened distance from the aircraft." Aircraft at that altitude are to maintain a distance of at least 600 meters (2,000 feet) to ensure they don't hit each other, though planes traveling that close can encounter wake turbulence.

Iran's foreign minister, Mohammad Javad Zarif, said Friday that what happened was an act of "lawlessness upon lawlessness." Zarif tweeted: "US illegally occupies territory of another State and then harasses a scheduled civil airliner—endangering innocent civilian passengers—ostensibly to protect its occupation forces." Iran's Transportation Minister Mohammad Eslami described the incident as a "terrorist act" and said Tehran would complain to the International Civil Aviation Organisation. "We expect this to lead to condemnation of the terrorist act by the U.S. government," Eslami said. The ICAO said Friday it had not yet received a complaint from Iran.

Lebanon's militant Hezbollah group echoed Elsmai and said the close encounter could have had "incalculable ramifications" across the region. The Iran-backed group, which has militiamen fighting in Syria on the side of President Bashar Assad's forces, called the US an occupier of Syrian skies and territories. The interception comes amid heightened tensions between Iran and the US after President Donald Trump unilaterally withdrew from Tehran's nuclear deal with world powers over two years ago.

In the time since, there have been several incidents across the Mideast between the two countries, including the US airstrike that killed an Iranian general in Baghdad and Tehran launching ballistic missiles that targeted American forces in Iraq.

TRENDING

Modular trucks from Ashok Leyland delivered to customers

Mahindra University launched in Hyderabad

Goldman Sachs, Malaysia agree to $3.9 billion settlement over 1MDB

Ghana: CSIR-CRI plans to develop improved cassava varieties to help farmers

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Healthcare supply chain problems expose need for real-time data flow

Lack of real-time information from healthcare supply chains hamper effective decision-making and resource allocation....

Why COVID-19 claims of China are hard to believe and difficult to follow

Over the years China has made an image of playing with data and information for its vested interests. Therefore, its concealing and sharing of information on COVID-19 outbreak, both, are looked at with suspicion by almost all the countries ...

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Videos

Latest News

UK PM Johnson says maybe he could have managed pandemic differently

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, who has been criticised for acting too slowly in the COVID-19 pandemic, said on Friday there may have been things he could have done differently.He has pledged to hold an inquiry into his handling of th...

WHO reports record daily increase in global coronavirus cases, up over 284,000

The World Health Organization reported a record increase in global coronavirus cases on Friday, with the total rising by 284,196 in 24 hours.Deaths rose by 9,753, the biggest one-day increase since a record high of 9,797 deaths on April 30....

Odisha Guv cancels 'At Home' function on Independence Day

Odisha Governor Ganeshi Lal will not host the At Home function at Raj Bhavan on the occasion of Independence Day this year in view of the COVID-19 pandemic. The decision was taken to avoid a gathering in the wake of the pandemic, Raj Bhavan...

Floods claim 10 lives in Bihar, nearly 1 million people affected in 10 districts

The floods in Bihar claimed at least 10 lives till Friday and hit as many districts in the northern parts of the state, leaving nearly one million affected by the deluge, the states disaster management department said. Heavy rainfalls cause...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020