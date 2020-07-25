Pak reports 1,487 new COVID-19 cases
Pakistan reported 1,487 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, taking the nationwide tally to 271,886 on Saturday, the health ministry said. The total number of COVID-19 cases in the country reached 271,886 after 1,487 new patients were identified in the last 24 hours, while 5,787 people died due to the virus, including 24 patients during the period.PTI | Islamabad | Updated: 25-07-2020 11:30 IST | Created: 25-07-2020 11:28 IST
Pakistan reported 1,487 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, taking the nationwide tally to 271,886 on Saturday, the health ministry said. A total of 236,596 people have recovered from the disease, the Ministry of National Health Services said.
Out of the total infections, 116,800 were in detected in Sindh, 91,691 in Punjab, 33,071 in Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa, 14,821 in Islamabad, 11,550 in Balochistan, 2,012 in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir and 1,942 in Gilgit-Baltistan. The total number of COVID-19 cases in the country reached 271,886 after 1,487 new patients were identified in the last 24 hours, while 5,787 people died due to the virus, including 24 patients during the period. A total of 1,294 patients are in critical condition, it said.
As many as 29,503 patients are still undergoing treatment at home or at various hospitals. The authorities have performed a total 1,844,926 tests so far, including 23,630 in the last 24 hours, it said.
