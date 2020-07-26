Global COVID-19 cases cross 16 million

Washington [US], July 26 (Sputnik/ANI): The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the world has surpassed 16 million, Johns Hopkins University Center data showed on Sunday.

Of these, more than 9.2 million people have recovered, and over 644,000 have died.

The US has the highest tally of 4.1 million cases. More than 146,000 patients with COVID-19 have died in the country. (Sputnik/ANI)