5 Pakistan policemen killed in midnight raid in Gilgit-Baltistan

Five Pakistan policemen were killed in an exchange of fire during a midnight raid in Diamar's Chilas district in Pakistan occupied Gilgit-Baltistan area on Tuesday.

ANI | Gilgit | Updated: 28-07-2020 16:18 IST | Created: 28-07-2020 16:13 IST
Representative image . Image Credit: ANI

Five Pakistan policemen were killed in an exchange of fire during a midnight raid in Diamar's Chilas district in Pakistan occupied Gilgit-Baltistan area on Tuesday. Another fire officers suffered injuries in the incident, Geo News reported.

The incident happened in the Chilas area when suspects opened fire on the officers. The investigation into the incident is underway. Caretaker Gilgit-Baltistan chief minister Mir Afzal Khan said that "the suspects were involved in trading weapons, apart from terrorist activities," according to the Pakistani channel. (ANI)

