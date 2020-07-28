5 Pakistan policemen killed in midnight raid in Gilgit-Baltistan
Five Pakistan policemen were killed in an exchange of fire during a midnight raid in Diamar's Chilas district in Pakistan occupied Gilgit-Baltistan area on Tuesday.ANI | Gilgit | Updated: 28-07-2020 16:18 IST | Created: 28-07-2020 16:13 IST
Five Pakistan policemen were killed in an exchange of fire during a midnight raid in Diamar's Chilas district in Pakistan occupied Gilgit-Baltistan area on Tuesday. Another fire officers suffered injuries in the incident, Geo News reported.
The incident happened in the Chilas area when suspects opened fire on the officers. The investigation into the incident is underway. Caretaker Gilgit-Baltistan chief minister Mir Afzal Khan said that "the suspects were involved in trading weapons, apart from terrorist activities," according to the Pakistani channel. (ANI)
- READ MORE ON:
- Pakistan
- GilgitBaltistan
- Chilas
- Geo News
ALSO READ
Army Chief in Jammu to review operational preparedness of troops deployed along border with Pakistan
Pakistan's coronavirus cases cross 250,000-mark
Virus-hit Haj cuts deep for Pakistan pilgrims and businesses
Pakistani national among two Jaish militants killed in Anantnag
Pakistan violates ceasefire along LoC in J-K's Kupwara