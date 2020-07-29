Bosnian minister dies after testing positive

The minister for veteran affairs in the government of one of Bosnia's two highly independent regions has died at the age of 53, a week after testing positive for COVID-19. Salko Bukvarevic died Wednesday in a COVID-19 hospital in Sarajevo, where he was admitted last week with pneumonia and breathing problems.

He had served in the government of Bosniak-Croat federation since 2015. The region's prime minister, Fadil Novalic, was also hospitalized with COVID-19, but was released Tuesday following two weeks of treatment. So far, Bosnia, the Balkan country of 3.5 million people, has tallied over 10,700 virus cases, with 297 deaths.

Nearly 80% of all cases were registered since mid-May, when a strict, nearly 2-month-long, coronavirus lockdown was lifted.