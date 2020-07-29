Russia's Putin says coronavirus 'may worsen'

Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered the government to prepare for a possible uptick in coronavirus cases, saying that the situation "remains difficult" and "may worsen." Speaking at a government meeting on Wednesday, Putin urged officials to be cautious with easing virus-related restrictions, ensure stable functioning of the health care system and take preventive measures to avoid another lockdown

"It is necessary to do everything to try to avoid re-imposing restrictions, especially large-scale ones, through preventive and proactive measures," the president said

Russia has reported more than 828,000 coronavirus cases and 13,673 confirmed deaths. The number of daily new infections has been decreasing since mid-May. But they remain relatively high, with health officials reporting more than 5,000 new cases every day.