10 killed in Pakistan in clash over property
PTI | Peshawar | Updated: 30-07-2020 13:05 IST | Created: 30-07-2020 12:58 IST
At least ten people were killed as two rival groups clashed over the ownership of a property in northwest Pakistan on Thursday, police said. The bloody armed clash occurred in Dir Upper district of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province.
Nine persons from one group and one from the other group were killed in the gun battle, police said. Police did not provide more details.
