Left Menu
Development News Edition

Belarus says it suspects Russian mercenaries of violent plot ahead of election

Belarus said on Wednesday it had detained more than 30 suspected Russian mercenaries near Minsk after receiving information that more than 200 fighters had entered the country to destabilise it ahead of a presidential election on Aug. 9. Belarusian Security Council State Secretary Andrei Ravkov told reporters on Thursday that up to 200 mercenaries were still in Belarus and that law enforcement agents were looking for them.

Reuters | Updated: 30-07-2020 13:44 IST | Created: 30-07-2020 13:44 IST
Belarus says it suspects Russian mercenaries of violent plot ahead of election

Belarus said on Thursday it suspected a group of alleged Russian mercenaries it detained the previous day of plotting "acts of terrorism" ahead of a presidential election in August and summoned Russia's ambassador for an explanation.

Minsk's handling of the situation risks worsening relations with traditional ally Russia, which has so far yet to set out its own position. Belarus said on Wednesday it had detained more than 30 suspected Russian mercenaries near Minsk after receiving information that more than 200 fighters had entered the country to destabilise it ahead of a presidential election on Aug. 9.

Belarusian Security Council State Secretary Andrei Ravkov told reporters on Thursday that up to 200 mercenaries were still in Belarus and that law enforcement agents were looking for them. State media in Belarus have reported that the detained men worked for Wagner, Russia's best-known private military contractor. The Kremlin, the Russian Foreign Ministry and a business reportedly affiliated with Wagner have not commented. The Russian state denies it uses mercenaries.

Footage of the men's belongings filmed during their arrest showed Sudanese currency and a Sudanese phone card. That prompted some experts to suggest the men may have been transiting via Minsk en route to Africa. The detentions are the latest twist in a presidential election campaign that has posed the biggest challenge in years to President Alexander Lukashenko's iron-fisted rule of the east European country.

The 65-year-old former collective farm manager is under pressure from critics over what they say is his irresponsible handling of COVID-19, the economy and alleged human rights abuses. He says he has delivered years of economic and political stability and that the state covers many of people's core needs just as it did in the Soviet era.

Lukashenko has accused opponents of being in cahoots with foreign backers to overthrow him and has jailed two of his main election rivals ahead of the election, which he is expected to win despite his problems. A senior Belarusian security official has said that 14 of the alleged mercenaries had spent time in the Donbass region of eastern Ukraine, where Ukrainian troops have fought Russian-backed fighters in a conflict since 2014.

Ukraine's Foreign Ministry said Kyiv would consider extraditing the suspected Russian mercenaries. Lukashenko has ruled Belarus since 1994.

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 986 many spoilers revealed, Luffy’s answer to Yamato’s special request

Why The King: Eternal Monarch Season 2 will surely be back soon

Animal Kingdom Season 5 cast, plot revealed, previous seasons available on Amazon

Ahead of triple talaq law anniversary, Naqvi shares videos of Muslim women thanking Modi

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Poor on IHR capacity progress in 2019, WHO says Cambodia tops COVID-19 response

Despite being in proximity to Hubei, the original epicenter of COVID-19 pandemic, Cambodia has reported just 226 confirmed cases and zero deaths. After seeing the data, WHO appreciated Cambodias healthcare information system but experts dou...

Tracking Telehealth: COVID-19 ushers in a new era for the industry

The past few months have been like a massive trial for telehealth services which will do wonders for its adoption in the future. But the surge in its usage has also brought the problems with telehealth to light and has certainly eroded beli...

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Australia's COVID-19 response: Digital infrastructure of help but implementation remains a challenge

Australias ongoing plans to upgrade its health information system helped by the Digital Health Strategy seem even more practical due to the pandemic. But as evident during the pandemic, administrative lapses and the complex matrix of power ...

Videos

Latest News

Hong Kong reports record daily number of 149 new coronavirus cases

Hong Kong reported 149 new coronavirus cases on Thursday, a daily record, including 145 that were locally transmitted, as authorities said the global financial hub faced a critical period to curb the spread of the virus.The Chinese territor...

Delhi airport to relocate UV sanitization tunnels to inline baggage handling system

Delhi airport will relocate ultraviolet tunnels installed outside the departure terminal to sanitize passengers luggage amid the COVID-19 pandemic to the inline baggage handling system, its operator DIAL said on Thursday. Once the new syste...

Deepening economic crisis: Chidambaram brings up aviation, telecom

New Delhi India, July 30 ANITargetting the central government over the deepening economic crisis, senior Congress leader P Chidambaram on Thursday asserted that two major industries -- telecom and aviation -- are on the verge of collapse. C...

Delhi announces major cut in VAT on diesel to fire up economy

The Delhi government reduced the Value-Added Tax on diesel by almost half on Thursday, which will result in a relief of Rs 8.36 a litre to consumers, saying the move will help the citys economy recover from the pressures of the coronavirus ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020