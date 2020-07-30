Left Menu
Development News Edition

Reuters Entertainment News Summary

Emmy nominations, from 'Succession' to 'Schitt's Creek,' put premium on diversity HBO's dystopian superhero drama "Watchmen" and the 1960s comedy "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel" on Tuesday led an Emmy nominations list dominated by Netflix and what Variety said was a record number of Black actors.

Reuters | Updated: 30-07-2020 18:27 IST | Created: 30-07-2020 18:27 IST
Reuters Entertainment News Summary

Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs. Johnny Depp was victim of 'abuser' Heard, court told

Johnny Depp was the victim of invented allegations and physical violence from his former wife Amber Heard, London's High Court was told on Tuesday, the final day of the Hollywood actor's three-week libel suit against a British tabloid. "Pirates of the Caribbean" star Depp is suing News Group Newspapers, publishers of the Sun, and one of its journalists, Dan Wootton, over a 2018 article that called him a "wife beater". A space exploration fan, jazz artist Gregory Porter to sing for NASA launch

Jazz artist Gregory Porter, whose new single "Concorde" is an ode to space exploration, is set to perform on Thursday as part of a ceremony marking the launch of NASA's next generation rover that will search for signs of habitable conditions on Mars. The Grammy award-winning singer-songwriter is scheduled to sing the Ray Charles version of "America The Beautiful" during the U.S. space agency's broadcast of the countdown to the launch of the Mars 2020 Perseverance Rover Mission at Cape Canaveral in Florida. UK sets up $647 million emergency insurance fund for film and TV

Britain has announced a 500 million-pound ($647 million) fund to help television and film companies restart productions after companies complained they were unable to get insurance because of the coronavirus pandemic. Shoots shut down abruptly in March as the novel coronavirus spread and the government imposed a lockdown. As filmmakers try to get back to work, they are finding some insurers have stopped providing the COVID-19 coverage they need to secure financing. Rapper Wiley says 'I'm not racist' after anti-Semitic posts

British rap artist Wiley apologised on Wednesday and said he is not racist after posting a string of anti-Semitic comments on his social media accounts. The rapper’s Twitter account, which had half a million followers, published a series of tweets last week asserting that Jews systematically exploited Black artists in the music industry, continuing a pattern of exploitation dating back to the slave trade. Emmy nominations, from 'Succession' to 'Schitt's Creek,' put premium on diversity

HBO's dystopian superhero drama "Watchmen" and the 1960s comedy "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel" on Tuesday led an Emmy nominations list dominated by Netflix and what Variety said was a record number of Black actors. "Watchmen" scored 26 nods, including best limited series, while Amazon Studio's "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel" got 20. Japan's renowned artists find inspiration from pandemic

Some of Japan's best-known artists are finding new avenues of expression in areas such as online communication and the environment, as the novel coronavirus outbreak sparks ideas as radical as renaming the country's "Reiwa" imperial era. Five contemporary artists including Takashi Murakami were on hand on Thursday at Mori Art Museum for the unveiling of their "STARS" exhibition, which had been delayed by several months as the museum closed due to the pandemic. Pajamas anyone? Emmy awards show to go virtual

The Emmy Awards show in September is the latest casualty of the coronavirus pandemic, and that may mean some celebrities appearing in pajamas or from their bedrooms. Hollywood trade publication Variety on Wednesday said that host Jimmy Kimmel and producers of the Sept. 20 telecast have written to Emmy nominees confirming there will not be a traditional gathering in Los Angeles to celebrate television.

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 986 many spoilers revealed, Luffy’s answer to Yamato’s special request

Why The King: Eternal Monarch Season 2 will surely be back soon

Animal Kingdom Season 5 cast, plot revealed, previous seasons available on Amazon

Ahead of triple talaq law anniversary, Naqvi shares videos of Muslim women thanking Modi

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Poor on IHR capacity progress in 2019, WHO says Cambodia tops COVID-19 response

Despite being in proximity to Hubei, the original epicenter of COVID-19 pandemic, Cambodia has reported just 226 confirmed cases and zero deaths. After seeing the data, WHO appreciated Cambodias healthcare information system but experts dou...

Tracking Telehealth: COVID-19 ushers in a new era for the industry

The past few months have been like a massive trial for telehealth services which will do wonders for its adoption in the future. But the surge in its usage has also brought the problems with telehealth to light and has certainly eroded beli...

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Australia's COVID-19 response: Digital infrastructure of help but implementation remains a challenge

Australias ongoing plans to upgrade its health information system helped by the Digital Health Strategy seem even more practical due to the pandemic. But as evident during the pandemic, administrative lapses and the complex matrix of power ...

Videos

Latest News

BCI to postpone All India Bar Examination due to coronavirus

The Bar Council of India has resolved to postpone All India Bar Examination AIBE scheduled for August 16&#160;due to the rising numbers of coronavirus patients across the country and frequent lockdowns to contain its spread. The BCI, which ...

Eleven new COVID-19 cases in HP; tally rises to 2,415

Himachal Pradesh reported 11 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday, taking the tally to 2,415 in the state, an official said. Among the fresh cases, three each were reported from Shimla and Una and one each in Kangra, Kinnaur, Kullu, Bilaspur and ...

COVID-19: Female coach tests positive at Karni Singh Shooting Range

A female coach at the Dr Karni Singh Shooting Range has been tested positive for the coronavirus, the Sports Authority of India SAI informed on Thursday. The result of the test was intimated to the authorities by the coach today. The athlet...

Aaron Connolly signs with Brighton for 4 more years

English football club Brighton and Hove Albion on Thursday confirmed that Aaron Connolly has signed on with the club for four more years. The 20-year-old made 27 made appearances in all competitions last season, scoring three times in the P...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020