Another Brazil cabinet member tests positive

The fifth member of Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro's Cabinet has tested positive for the coronavirus. Science and technology minister Marcos Pontes wrote on Twitter that he tested positive after experiencing flu-like symptoms and headaches. The 57-year-old is now in isolation.

Last week, citizenship minister Onyx Lorenzoni and education minister Milton Ribeiro announced they tested positive. In March, two other Cabinet members were infected. Bolsonaro told reporters on July 7 he had been diagnosed with coronavirus and was confined to the presidential palace in capital Brasilia for more than two weeks. He announced he tested negative on Saturday.