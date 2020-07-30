Another Brazil cabinet member tests positive
The fifth member of Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro's Cabinet has tested positive for the coronavirus. The 57-year-old is now in isolation. Last week, citizenship minister Onyx Lorenzoni and education minister Milton Ribeiro announced they tested positive. He announced he tested negative on Saturday.PTI | Brasilia | Updated: 30-07-2020 20:59 IST | Created: 30-07-2020 20:41 IST
The fifth member of Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro's Cabinet has tested positive for the coronavirus. Science and technology minister Marcos Pontes wrote on Twitter that he tested positive after experiencing flu-like symptoms and headaches. The 57-year-old is now in isolation.
Last week, citizenship minister Onyx Lorenzoni and education minister Milton Ribeiro announced they tested positive. In March, two other Cabinet members were infected. Bolsonaro told reporters on July 7 he had been diagnosed with coronavirus and was confined to the presidential palace in capital Brasilia for more than two weeks. He announced he tested negative on Saturday.
- READ MORE ON:
- Jair Bolsonaro
- Marcos Pontes
- Brazilian
- Cabinet
- Milton Ribeiro
- Brasilia
- Onyx Lorenzoni
ALSO READ
Decision on school closure to be taken by Cabinet: DBE
GoM recommends hike in sugar MSP to Rs 33/kg; asks Food Min to move cabinet note
Punjab cabinet minister tests positive for coronavirus, CM Singh wishes him speedy recovery
Punjab Cabinet approves restructuring of water resources dept for more efficient management
Peru's Vizcarra shuffles cabinet as pandemic takes toll