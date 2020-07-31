Left Menu
Development News Edition

Zoo officials apologize for display of African man in 1906

“We deeply regret that many people and generations have been hurt by these actions or by our failure previously to publicly condemn and denounce them,” the officials said in the statement, which was first reported in The New York Times. The chief executive of the conservation society, Cristián Samper, told the Times that the group had started digging into its history because of its 125th anniversary this year.

PTI | Newyork | Updated: 31-07-2020 00:19 IST | Created: 31-07-2020 00:19 IST
Zoo officials apologize for display of African man in 1906

The organization that runs New York's Bronx Zoo is apologizing for racism in the zoo's past, including putting Ota Benga, a central African man, on display in the Monkey House in 1906. “In the name of equality, transparency, and accountability, we must confront our organization's historic role in promoting racial injustice as we advance our mission to save wildlife and wild places,” officials with the Wildlife Conservation Society said in a statement Wednesday.

The officials with the society cited two instances of “unconscionable racial intolerance,” including the treatment of Benga, a young man from the Mbuti people of what is now the Democratic Republic of Congo, who was put on display for several days in September 1906. They noted that outrage from Black ministers “brought the disgraceful incident to an end.” Benga went from the zoo to an orphanage in Brooklyn and then to Lynchburg, Virginia, where he worked in a tobacco factory. He died by suicide in 1916.

The conservation society officials also condemned the “eugenics-based, pseudoscientific racism” promoted by two of its founders, Madison Grant and Henry Fairfield Osborn Sr. Eugenics, a movement promoting selective human breeding to weed out characteristics seen as undesirable, had many adherents in the early decades of the 20th century and was influential in shaping Nazi policies.

Excerpts from Grant's book “The Passing of the Great Race” were included in a defense exhibit for one of the defendants in the Nuremberg trials, the zoo officials said. “We deeply regret that many people and generations have been hurt by these actions or by our failure previously to publicly condemn and denounce them,” the officials said in the statement, which was first reported in The New York Times.

The chief executive of the conservation society, Cristián Samper, told the Times that the group had started digging into its history because of its 125th anniversary this year. Samper said that process, combined with conversations about racial injustice sweeping the country after the police killing of George Floyd, prompted the apology.

TRENDING

Health News Roundup: Record rise in COVID-19 deaths; medical supply financing platform and more

Australian mom takes dad to court over daughter's tattoo

IBM partners with Japanese business, academia in quantum computing

HDFC Ltd consolidated net profit rises 15 pc to Rs 4,059 cr in Q1FY21 from Rs 3,540 cr a year ago.

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Poor on IHR capacity progress in 2019, WHO says Cambodia tops COVID-19 response

Despite being in proximity to Hubei, the original epicenter of COVID-19 pandemic, Cambodia has reported just 226 confirmed cases and zero deaths. After seeing the data, WHO appreciated Cambodias healthcare information system but experts dou...

Tracking Telehealth: COVID-19 ushers in a new era for the industry

The past few months have been like a massive trial for telehealth services which will do wonders for its adoption in the future. But the surge in its usage has also brought the problems with telehealth to light and has certainly eroded beli...

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Australia's COVID-19 response: Digital infrastructure of help but implementation remains a challenge

Australias ongoing plans to upgrade its health information system helped by the Digital Health Strategy seem even more practical due to the pandemic. But as evident during the pandemic, administrative lapses and the complex matrix of power ...

Videos

Latest News

Two Phillies staffers test positive, series with Jays PPD

As the number of coronavirus cases associated with last weekends Philadelphia Phillies-Miami Marlins series continues to climb, the Phillies series with the Toronto Blue Jays scheduled for this weekend has been postponed. Were not going to ...

Worker dead during repair work at Greater Noida house

A worker died while another was hospitalised after part of a building collapsed on them during repair in a housing society in Uttar Pradeshs Greater Noida on Thursday, police saidA portion of an extended ceiling collapsed on the two workers...

Browns place P Gillan on COVID-19 list

The Cleveland Browns placed punter Jamie Gillan on the reserveCOVID-19 list Thursday. Las Vegas Raiders running back Devontae Booker was also added to the list, multiple outlets reported.Gillan, 23, is a former rugby player from Scotland wh...

Bucks' Bledsoe, Connaughton to sit out Friday

The Milwaukee Bucks will begin the NBAs restarted season in central Florida without guards Eric Bledsoe and Pat Connaughton, head coach Mike Budenholzer said Thursday. Bledsoe and Connaughton will both sit out against the Boston Celtics on ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020