Left Menu
Development News Edition

Empty streets in Zimbabwe as security forces thwart protest

Mnangagwa's administration accuses the U.S. government of funding the two men and other activists involved in mobilizing the protest, with a ruling party spokesman this week calling the U.S. ambassador a “thug.” Anti-government protests in Zimbabwe in 2018 and 2019 resulted in the killing of several people, allegedly by the military. The pandemic has brought a new layer of suffering.

PTI | Harare | Updated: 31-07-2020 15:14 IST | Created: 31-07-2020 14:55 IST
Empty streets in Zimbabwe as security forces thwart protest
Representative image

Streets were empty in Zimbabwe's cities and towns on Friday as the military and police kept a strong presence to thwart an anti-government protest and enforce a coronavirus lockdown. Organisers say demonstrators originally planned to protest alleged government corruption but are now targeting the ruling political party, ZANU-PF, using the hashtag #ZANUPFmustgo." Tensions are rising in Zimbabwe as the economy implodes. Inflation is more than 700%, the second highest in the world.

President Emmerson Mnangagwa has described the planned protest as "an insurrection to overthrow our democratically elected government." He warned that security agents "will be vigilant and on high alert." Normally teeming downtown Harare was deserted as soldiers and police patrolled the streets and manned checkpoints. An army helicopter hovered over some of the capital's poor and volatile suburbs. Most people appeared to be staying indoors after security forces on Thursday drove people out of the city and forced businesses to close. "So both the government and the people are afraid of protests more than coronavirus," chuckled a security guard, walking along an empty road. "I have never seen these security people so effective, and the people so compliant, even during those days of the complete lockdown.

The southern African country had gradually relaxed its virus lockdown to allow for some commercial activity, but it continues to ban protests as part of lockdown rules. The opposition and human rights groups have said they witnessed abuses such as arrests, detentions, beatings and the stalking of activists and ordinary people accused of violating the lockdown ahead of Friday's protest.

Police and government spokespeople have dismissed the allegations, even as a prominent journalist and a politician behind the protests have spent close to two weeks in detention. Mnangagwa's administration accuses the U.S. government of funding the two men and other activists involved in mobilizing the protest, with a ruling party spokesman this week calling the U.S. ambassador a "thug." Anti-government protests in Zimbabwe in 2018 and 2019 resulted in the killing of several people, allegedly by the military.

The pandemic has brought a new layer of suffering. In public hospitals, doctors and nurses are frequently on strike and infrastructure is so dilapidated that "unborn children and mothers are dying daily," according to the Zimbabwe Society of Obstetricians and Gynecologists.

The World Food Program this week projected that the number of Zimbabweans facing food insecurity could reach 8.6 million by the end of the year. That would be "a staggering 60% of the population – owing to the combined effects of drought, economic recession and the pandemic," the WFP said, appealing for more money to intervene.

TRENDING

Wentworth Season 8 episode 2 synopsis revealed, episode 1 recap, what latest we know

Health News Roundup: Record rise in COVID-19 deaths; medical supply financing platform and more

Pacita Abad: Google doodle on a Filipino ambassador of colours

Australian mom takes dad to court over daughter's tattoo

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How UK’s 'best prepared' healthcare system failed to gauge COVID-19

The UK is proud of their public health system and its unlike any other country as around 90 percent of British public supports the founding principles of National Health Service. But without accurate data being available to stakeholders in ...

Poor on IHR capacity progress in 2019, WHO says Cambodia tops COVID-19 response

Despite being in proximity to Hubei, the original epicenter of COVID-19 pandemic, Cambodia has reported just 226 confirmed cases and zero deaths. After seeing the data, WHO appreciated Cambodias healthcare information system but experts dou...

Tracking Telehealth: COVID-19 ushers in a new era for the industry

The past few months have been like a massive trial for telehealth services which will do wonders for its adoption in the future. But the surge in its usage has also brought the problems with telehealth to light and has certainly eroded beli...

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Videos

Latest News

Sebi relaxes upfront margin framework

In a relief to brokers and traders, markets regulator Sebi on Friday said penalty for short-collection will not be applicable if trading members collect at least 20 per cent upfront margin from the client. The decision has been taken after ...

SMS service encourages thousands of women in Eswatini to access contraceptives

Once a month, Nolwazi Myeni receives a message on her mobile phone notifying her that family planning services are available despite the pandemic-related lockdown. I felt very encouraged to be assured that I could visit any clinic amid COVI...

Gehlot questions BJP's criticism over defection of 6 BSP MLAs to Cong

Accusing the BJP of adopting double standards over the merger of six BSP MLAs with the Congress in Rajasthan, Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Friday reminded it about the induction of four TDP Rajya Sabha MPs into the saffron party last year...

Hong Kong leader says key election postponed, blow to pro-democracy camp

Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam on Friday postponed a Sept. 6 election for seats in the city legislature for a year because of a spike in novel coronavirus cases, dealing a blow to the pro-democracy opposition hoping to make gains in the vote. ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020