Left Menu
Development News Edition

Afghan officials say Pakistani rockets kill 9, wound 50

Yet two Pakistani security officials, who spoke on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to speak to the media, said Friday the Afghan security forces initiated the attack. They said the cross-border exchange took place hours after Pakistani troops had been deployed to Chaman in southwestern Baluchistan province on the Pakistan side of the border, opposite Spinboldak.

PTI | Quetta | Updated: 31-07-2020 21:06 IST | Created: 31-07-2020 20:55 IST
Afghan officials say Pakistani rockets kill 9, wound 50
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Pakistan fired a barrage of rockets across its southwestern border killing nine people and wounding 50 in an Afghan border town, Afghan officials said Friday. The exchange of fire that led to casualties in the town of Spinboldak was instigated by Afghan border guards, Pakistan security officials said.

It was the latest cross-border exchange between the two countries. Earlier this month, Pakistan fired rockets into Afghanistan's northeastern Kunar province killing three people. Cross-border exchanges have increased since Pakistan began raising a fence along its 2,500-kilometer (1,500-mile) border with Afghanistan known as the Durand Line. Pakistan considers the colonial-era division created in 1893 as an international border, while Afghanistan flatly rejects it.

Pakistan began building the fence in 2017 and since then the two sides have routinely exchanged fire. Pakistan says it needs the fence to block militants from crossing. Both Pakistan and Afghanistan accuse the other of harboring their enemies.

Pakistan has been widely accused by Kabul and the US of providing safe haven to Taliban insurgents, while Islamabad says insurgents have found a sanctuary in Afghanistan's southern Kandahar. Those include the Baluchistan Liberation Army, who attacked the Stock Exchange building in southern Karachi on June 29.

Pakistan also says anti-government Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) insurgents are hiding in Afghanistan. A UN report earlier this month said up to 6,500 Pakistani militants, most of them belonging to the TTP, are hiding in Afghanistan, with links to the Islamic State affiliate there and a threat to both Pakistan and Afghanistan.

On Friday, an Afghan Defense Ministry statement said rockets fired by Pakistan pummeled Spinboldak late Thursday. The statement said Afghan security forces retaliated. Yet two Pakistani security officials, who spoke on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to speak to the media, said Friday the Afghan security forces initiated the attack.

They said the cross-border exchange took place hours after Pakistani troops had been deployed to Chaman in southwestern Baluchistan province on the Pakistan side of the border, opposite Spinboldak. The troops were deployed to contain hundreds of demonstrators who had gathered Thursday at the Chaman border crossing to protest its continued closure because of the coronavirus pandemic and subsequent lockdown.

Hundreds of ethnic Pashtuns living in Pakistan work in Afghanistan and many Afghans in Pakistan. Three people were killed when troops opened fire on the unruly crowd Thursday. Pakistan has opened the border to trade but it is still closed to daily wage earners, who work on one side of the border and live on the other, in an effort to contain the spread of the virus.

As the rally deteriorated and the military opened fire, Afghan security guards from across the border began firing, said the Pakistani security officials. Pakistan retaliated.

TRENDING

Wentworth Season 8 episode 2 synopsis revealed, episode 1 recap, what latest we know

Pacita Abad: Google doodle on a Filipino ambassador of colours

Health News Roundup: Record rise in COVID-19 deaths; medical supply financing platform and more

Australian mom takes dad to court over daughter's tattoo

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How UK’s 'best prepared' healthcare system failed to gauge COVID-19

The UK is proud of their public health system and its unlike any other country as around 90 percent of British public supports the founding principles of National Health Service. But without accurate data being available to stakeholders in ...

Poor on IHR capacity progress in 2019, WHO says Cambodia tops COVID-19 response

Despite being in proximity to Hubei, the original epicenter of COVID-19 pandemic, Cambodia has reported just 226 confirmed cases and zero deaths. After seeing the data, WHO appreciated Cambodias healthcare information system but experts dou...

Tracking Telehealth: COVID-19 ushers in a new era for the industry

The past few months have been like a massive trial for telehealth services which will do wonders for its adoption in the future. But the surge in its usage has also brought the problems with telehealth to light and has certainly eroded beli...

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Videos

Latest News

UCO Bank posts Q1 net profit of Rs 21.5 crore

Public sector UCO Bank on Friday posted a net profit of Rs 21.46 crore in the first quarter ended June 2020 on lower bad loan provisions. The bank had registered a net loss of Rs 601.45 crore in the same quarter of the previous fiscal year....

Saregama India Q1 net profit at Rs 15.76 cr

Music label Saregama India Ltd on Friday reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 15.76 crore for the April-June quarter this year helped by increased consumption of content on digital media during the coronavirus-induced lockdown period. I...

Newly formed TMC state coordination committee meets

The newly formed TMC state coordination committee met for the first time Friday and urged all members to put up a united fight against challenger BJP, party sources said. Poll strategist Prashant Kishor was present at the meeting which was ...

116 fresh COVID-19 cases in Manipur; count rises to 2,621

Manipurs COVID-19 caseload rose to 2,621 on Friday with 116 more people testing positive for the infection, officials said. Fifty-nine new cases were reported in Churachandpur district, 24 in Kakching, 15 in Thoubal, 12 in Imphal West, two ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020