Supreme Court Justice Ginsburg released from hospital
PTI | Washington DC | Updated: 01-08-2020 03:48 IST | Created: 01-08-2020 03:48 IST
Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg has been discharged from a hospital in New York City and has returned home, the Supreme Court said Friday. The court said Ginsburg, 87, is doing well, two days after undergoing a minimally invasive procedure on Wednesday to "revise a bile duct stent" at Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Centre. The stent had originally been placed last August, when Ginsburg was treated for a cancerous tumor on her pancreas.
The procedure is common and was done to minimize the risk of future infection, according to her doctors, the court said in a statement. The procedure follows another one earlier this month at Johns Hopkins Hospital in Baltimore to clean out the stent. Ginsburg had gone to the hospital after experiencing fever and chills and was treated for a possible infection.
Ginsburg, the oldest justice on the nine-member court, announced on July 17 that she is receiving chemotherapy for a recurrence of cancer. The liberal justice, who has had four earlier bouts with cancer, said her treatment so far has succeeded in reducing lesions on her liver..
