'Freedom loving people of Hong Kong would prevail': Pompeo hits out at China over delaying polls

Condemning the delay in legislative elections in Hong Kong, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on Sunday said the only reason for the postponement is Beijing's fear that Chinese Communist Party candidates would be crushed.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 03-08-2020 07:16 IST | Created: 03-08-2020 07:16 IST
US Secretary of State, Mike Pompeo.. Image Credit: ANI

Condemning the delay in legislative elections in Hong Kong, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on Sunday said the only reason for the postponement is Beijing's fear that Chinese Communist Party candidates would be crushed. "COVID-19 is not the reason for the delay in the election. The reason for the delay - there was scheduled to be an election in Hong Kong on September 6th. The reason for the delay is that the Chinese Communist Party candidates would be crushed, and the freedom-loving people of Hong Kong would prevail, and the leadership in Beijing simply can't permit that to happen," Pompeo told Fox News.

Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam announced on Friday that the Legislative Council elections scheduled for September 6 will be postponed over the COVID-19 threat. "Look, this is part of what we're seeing happen all across the threat from the Chinese Communist Party: increased denial of freedom for people in their own country; and then extending that now to people outside of their country. That national security law can be applied to people all across the world," The Us Secretary of State said.

Pompeo stated that it has extraterritorial provisions in it saying that someone who so much as speaks against freedom in Hong Kong has violated the national security law and is under threat from the Chinese Communist Party. "This is a new and increased scope, and it's the kind of thing we've seen as the direction of travel from the Chinese Communist Party under General Secretary Xi," he said.

Earlier too in a statement, he had condemned Hong Kong's administration move to postpone Legislative Council elections and urged the government to reconsider their decision. Pompeo, in a statement, said that the elections should be held as close to September 6 date as possible and in a manner that reflects the will and aspirations of the people of Hong Kong. (ANI)

