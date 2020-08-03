Left Menu
Singapore reports 226 new COVID-19 cases

These included 186 discharged on Sunday. Meanwhile, a 33-year-old female permanent resident with links to a previous imported case that had travelled to India tested COVID-19 positive on Sunday. He had been asymptomatic but tested positive on July 30. There were also five imported cases who were placed on stay-home notice upon arrival in Singapore, the ministry said on Sunday.

03-08-2020
Singapore's COVID-19 cases crossed 53,000 on Monday after 226 fresh infections, mostly migrant workers living in dormitories, were detected across the country, according to the health ministry. The Ministry of Health (MOH) said there was only one community case, a prison inmate on a short-term visit pass, who had arrived in Singapore before the implementation of border measures.

He was segregated from the general inmate population after his admission to Changi Prison Complex on July 30, and was tested as part of the Singapore Prison Service's proactive screening of newly admitted inmates, it said. Singapore reported 226 new COVID-19 cases on Monday, taking the country's tally to 53,051, the ministry said.

There were also nine imported cases who had been placed on stay-home notice upon arrival in Singapore. Currently, 109 confirmed cases were still in hospital as of Sunday, while 5,763 are isolated and cared for at community facilities for mild symptoms, or are clinically well but still test positive for COVID-19, it said. In all, 46,926 have fully recovered from the infection and have been discharged from hospitals or community care facilities. These included 186 discharged on Sunday.

Meanwhile, a 33-year-old female permanent resident with links to a previous imported case that had travelled to India tested COVID-19 positive on Sunday. The previous case was a 13-year-old boy who was also a permanent resident here. He had been asymptomatic but tested positive on July 30.

There were also five imported cases who were placed on stay-home notice upon arrival in Singapore, the ministry said on Sunday. Two were work pass holders employed here and had arrived from India on July 19 and 21. Another two were dependant's pass holders who had arrived from Japan and India on July 21. The remaining case was a student's pass holder who had come from Indonesia on July 19.

All of them were placed on a 14-day stay-home notice upon arrival in Singapore and were tested at their facilities. Travellers entering Singapore from August 11 will have to wear an electronic monitoring device throughout the 14 days stay-home notice, authorities said on Monday.

This will apply to all travellers including Singaporeans, permanent residents, long-term pass holders, work pass holders and their dependents, said the Immigration and Checkpoints Authority (ICA), Ministry of Manpower (MOM) and Ministry of Education (MOE) in a statement. Only those aged 12 and below will be exempt from the requirement. Those who are caught flouting the stay-home notice requirements or tampering with the device may be fined up to Singapore dollars 10,000 and jailed up to six months.

For foreigners, authorities may take "further administrative actions", such as revoking or shortening the validity of permits and passes to remain or work in Singapore, the authorities said..

