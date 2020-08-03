2 Taliban terrorists arrested in Pakistan

Two terrorists belonging to the banned Tehreek Taliban Pakistan have been arrested during a raid by security personnel in Pakistan's Punjab province, an official said on Monday. The terrorists were arrested from Bhakkar district, some 400 kilometres from Lahore.

"On Sunday a team of Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) arrested two terrorists of Tehreek Taliban Pakistan (TTP) from Darya Khan in district Bhakkar during a raid," a CTD spokesman said. The terrorists, identified as Asif Mehmood and Muhammad Younas, were collecting funds and hides of sacrificial animals on Eid.

"They were collecting hides for the purpose of funding to strengthen their banned organisation, TTP. A case has been registered against them in Sargodha police station," he said. The terrorists have been shifted to an undisclosed location for investigation.

Over a week ago, the CTD had arrested three TTP terrorists who were planning to target a vital installation in Muzaffargarh, some 350 kilometres from Lahore. Explosive material, primacord, detonators, a hand grenade and one pistol were recovered from them.